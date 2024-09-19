Presidents Cup profiles: Ben Coley profiles the United States

Ben Coley profiles the United States side as they look to win the Presidents Cup for a 10th time in succession.

Scottie Scheffler Presidents Cup record: 0-3-1

Foursomes: 0-2-0

Fourballs: 0-0-1

Singles: 0-1-0 The world's best player, current Masters champion and Olympic gold medallist, and it almost goes without saying that his achievements over the past couple of years set him apart at the top of the sport. His technical ability, his demeanour, his golf smarts – when he's putting reasonably, there's no weakness. But in this sport there are always complications and where Scheffler is concerned, it's his team golf record. Remember when he thumped Jon Rahm in the Ryder Cup singles, came of age and the following year won the Masters? Well, he's played eight matches since and won none of them. Not one. And he lost to Sebastian Munoz in the singles on his Presidents Cup debut. Perhaps it'll all prove immaterial and, for the first time since representing the USA as a pro, he'll play all five sessions, and from that look like the simplest winner you could find. That may depend on his captain realising that being best mates with Sam Burns shouldn't really be a factor in selecting pairings. Xander Schauffele Presidents Cup record: 6-3-0

Foursomes: 3-0-0

Fourballs: 1-3-0

Singles: 2-0-0 The world's second best player, current US PGA and Open champion and former Olympic gold medallist. His achievements this year are second only to those of Scheffler and, unlike his teammate, he boasts an excellent team golf record. Schauffele also has a partner we know works in Patrick Cantlay and it was a surprise when, after winning their first two matches two years ago, they were both benched on Saturday morning before then losing a classic in the afternoon. It seems likely we'll see them paired together again this week, probably from the first session. Wasn't at his best at the TOUR Championship when last seen but can be forgiven that and you have to go back to February for the last time he played really badly. Reliable, unflappable, and set for a big week. Only team singles defeat so far came to Rory McIlroy and has won the other three, and is flawless so far in foursomes.

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa Presidents Cup record: 2-1-0

Foursomes: 1-1-0

Fourballs: 0-0-0

Singles: 1-0-0 Didn't feature as often as many would've expected on debut but produced winning record after one of the more convincing singles wins on what was a tight Sunday in the end. Since endured a tough Ryder Cup but paired with an ill Rickie Fowler early on and that course probably not the best for him anyway. This one ought to be and having played well all season, ended it with a field-leading score in the TOUR Championship, where every part of his game was very good. More of the same and he'll be a big player providing he gets the right partner in the absence of Cam Young, with whom he was paired two years ago. Wyndham Clark Presidents Cup record: Rookie Decent Ryder Cup return on paper (1-1-1) but worth remembering he was the beneficiary of an inspired Patrick Cantlay performance late on Saturday, which was his only point after defeat in the singles to Robert MacIntyre. Before that had secured a half alongside Max Homa, a potential partner this week, but that brings with it a concern: both men missed the cut in the Procore Championship, making it hard to put a positive spin on the fact that they were playing there in the first place. Clark had enjoyed a decent season to that point in fairness and has been good at bouncing back all year long. He's also never been all that effective at Silverado, so nothing to be too worried about. Patrick Cantlay Presidents Cup record: 6-3-0

Foursomes: 3-0-0

Fourballs: 1-3-0

Singles: 2-0-0 Produced some of the best golf of his life during 'hat-gate' at the Ryder Cup and backed it up with a singles point, with only Homa out-scoring him for the US side. Had also gone unbeaten on Ryder Cup debut and has strong record in this, particularly when playing solo on Sunday. Foursomes also a good format and has gone 3-0-0 with Schauffele in this, and 2-2-0 in the Ryder Cup, losing only to two top-class European pairings. Was strange then that they were benched during third session of 2022 Presidents Cup and having won 6&5 in the top match on day one, expect them to be sent out early to set the tone again. Decent case for backing him at a bigger price than Schauffele if that materialises but more likely he'll be priced by association. Sahith Theegala Presidents Cup record: Rookie Popular youngster who has kept on getting better throughout his career so far. That's even been true of 2024 despite the fact he didn't manage another win, instead settling for eight top-10s and a taste of contending for a major championship at the US PGA. Having been second in scoring at the TOUR Championship he then went out and putt up a good defence of his Procore title, so few players arrive here in better shape. Looks made for team golf and can be a dynamite putter, one who deserves not to sit out the opening foursomes. From there, could go on to be one of the stars of the week, though before we get info from the course it's hard to be confident when it comes to likely partners.

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns Presidents Cup record: 0-3-2

Foursomes: 0-2-0

Fourballs: 0-1-1

Singles: 0-0-1 Scored a point without winning a game on debut two years ago, when paired with his close friend, Scheffler, for the first two days. That didn't exactly work out but it didn't stop Zach Johnson running it back in Rome, where they were beaten as the first pair out and never reunited thereafter. Should they receive a generous vote of confidence, they'll be desperate to finally justify it. Burns does arrive with his game in good shape although two of the three courses used for the FedEx Cup Playoffs suit him really well, so it's hard to be sure he's firing on all cylinders. Still, in the mix for the Canadian Open twice in three goes and won the Match Play last year, and no shame in losing to McIlroy in Rome. Foursomes would be a bit of a worry but with 10 of the 12 players set to feature in the first session, there probably aren't 10 better equipped than him. Tony Finau Presidents Cup record: 3-2-3

Foursomes: 2-0-1

Fourballs: 0-2-1

Singles: 1-0-1 Winless on debut but half point against Hideki Matsuyama was vital in a close match and he generally acquitted himself well, as was the case three years later when his only defeat came alongside Kevin Kisner. Won his singles point tidily and only defeat in that format so far came to Ian Poulter in what proved to be his final Ryder Cup. Paired with Max Homa for a couple of foursomes wins at Quail Hollow so that's a potential partnership if the latter shows more in practise. As for Finau, has played a lot of golf in Canada, twice going close to winning, and with the exception of the putter his game looks as reliable as ever. Possibly underused. Russell Henley Presidents Cup record: Rookie Rewarded for his consistency by a captain who had a similar game, his top-five scoring effort at East Lake no doubt sealing the deal. Nobody could begrudge him, more than a decade on from his PGA Tour breakthrough and having been a rock-solid, reliable golfer pretty much ever since. Certainly has the makings of a nice foursomes partner given his accuracy and quality approach play, and while he's not as good a putter as commentators often claim, does have big spike potential on his day. I'd be picking him for the opening foursomes but can't be sure Furyk will. Keegan Bradley Presidents Cup record: 2-2-1

Foursomes: 1-0-1

Fourballs: 1-1-0

Singles: 0-1-0 Back playing team golf for the USA for the first time in a decade, possibly in part because of Netflix but mainly because he won the BMW Championship. Had been set to take a vice-captaincy role and learn the ropes before taking over fully for the Ryder Cup, but this amusing story took another twist and Brandt Snedeker was on hand to replace him. With the exception of a heavy singles defeat to Jamie Donaldson at Gleneagles has generally acquitted himself well in US colours, and having been waiting for another chance ever since that match saw Europe clinch the Ryder Cup, it would seem harsh were Furyk to leave him out of Thursday's opening session. Would need to win that match and play so well as to be undroppable to justify betting interest, and you could do your money before a single ball has been struck, but the guessing game is part of what makes these team events so fun.

Keegan Bradley