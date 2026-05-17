PGA Championship round four tips: Two-ball bets for the US PGA at Aronimink

The PGA Championship is wide open heading into the final round at Aronimink, where Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg are staring down an inexperienced leader.

Golf betting tips: PGA Championship round four 3pts Jon Rahm to win the PGA Championship at 6/1 (Unibet - 11/2 general) 2pt double Scheffler and Lee to win their two-balls at 6/4 (William Hill, 888sport) 2pt double Aberg and Rahm to win their two-balls at 6/4 (bet365, betway) 1pt four-fold Scheffler, Lee, Aberg and Rahm at 5/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

The theory goes that with each passing round of any golf tournament, we inch closer to finding out who wins it. That, along with a few others, has been blown out of the water by the PGA Championship at Aronimink, which is as open now as it has ever been. With just 18 holes to go, Alex Smalley is about the same price Scottie Scheffler was at the beginning of the week, despite being two ahead. He’s the marginal favourite from JON RAHM and Ludvig Aberg, part of a big share of second, with Rory McIlroy next. He’s now within striking distance from three back and into single-figure prices. Smalley though won’t play with any of those titans this evening, paired instead with Matti Schmid, and you’ll do well to find a less decorated final group in a major championship. Between them they’ve almost 250 PGA Tour starts without a win to show for them; neither has won a tour-level event as a professional. That makes for a fascinating conclusion made more complex by the variety and number of players in the mix. Also tied for second are Nick Taylor and Aaron Rai, while Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele, and Maverick McNealy are alongside McIlroy to round out the top 10. It’s very hard to know what to expect but while Smalley fought back admirably from a rocky start on Saturday, this is something else entirely. He’s won nothing of note since his amateur days (though his success then included titles here in Pennsylvania) and, more significantly, ranks first in putting. His long-game has been no better than good. That goes against the grain not just of the PGA Championship but majors in general and while these fearsome greens could take us all the way to a winner who holed everything he looked at for four days, there’s a good chance the putts dry up today. Even without a world-class golfer across the tee box, this is an enormous challenge for a 29-year-old who has never held a 54-hole lead in his life as a professional.