Report

Spain’s Pablo Larrazabal claimed his sixth DP World Tour title after beating compatriot Adri Arnaus and England’s Jordan Smith in a play-off in the MyGolfLife Open.

Arnaus was eliminated on the first extra hole after failing to match the birdies made by Smith and Larrazabal, before the latter also birdied the second extra hole from close range.

The trio had finished tied on 22 under par at Pecanwood Golf and Country Club, with home favourite George Coetzee a shot behind following a closing 64.

“This wins means a lot,” Larrazabal said. “I’ve been working so hard and I’m very happy to get it done.

“I love this place. I love good golf courses and nature, and South Africa has it all. The crowds here have been so special to me all these years.”

Smith, who began the final round four shots off the lead held by Hennie du Plessis, surged through the field with seven birdies in the space of nine holes from the fourth, but was unable to pick up any more shots in the last six.