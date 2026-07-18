Bryson’s biggest fan

Matt Cooper

Here’s a Bryson DeChambeau story you weren’t expecting. When he completed his second round late on Friday I was sat beside a lady whose levels of posh roughly equated with Audrey fforbes-Hamilton from To The Manor Born.

When DeChambeau knocked his 157-yard approach to 12 feet she cried: “Oh goody, goody gumdrops – marvellous shot, Bryson, marvellous shot!”

I was rather startled by her enthusiasm, and guilty of assuming she might be a bastion of the establishment.

“You’re a DeChambeau fan?” I asked.

“Oh yes. A wonderful golfer! A marvellous man!” she responded.

I mentally took note to stop relying too heavily on stereotypes and 10 minutes later walked into the media zone to be greeted by colleagues agog at the news of DeChambeau being buggied out to the rough on the fifth.

The bewildering scenes that then unfolded were absolutely bonkers. My digs this week are in a block of flats that Dave Tindall noted resemble the Texas School Book Depositary and the analysis of footage of DeChambeau original and second visit to the very grassy knoll at the far end of the course reminded me of the reverence bestowed on the Abraham Zapruder film footage from Dealey Plaza.

Throughout it all, I found myself wondering how Audrey fforbes-Hamilton was dealing with it all.

Dogs of Fore

Dave Tindall

Matt has mentioned plenty of Liverpool players in the diary this week with snippets on Reds legends Kenny Dalglish, Alan Hansen and Mark Lawrenson. Ironically, given that I’m actually the Liverpool fan of this diary duo, I’ll balance the books with some Everton content.

I share a season ticket at Anfield so that’s my football cathedral. But on one visit to the home of the six-time European Cup winners (thought I’d get that in), I popped along to Everton’s new shiny waterfront home, the Hill Dickinson.

That was just to gawp from the outside. But today, I actually went behind enemy lines for a very different reason: to play golf! Yes, really. Tee boxes are placed high in the stands and players hit down to custom greens laid out on the pitch below. The holes vary in length from around 60 yards to 125 yards and you move from tee box to tee box, working your way around the ground for a full nine. Each player gets 22 balls so it’s two per hole and four for mulligans.

The idea took off in North America with regular events at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Yankee Stadium in New York and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. And now Upper Deck Golf has pitched up at Everton. Absolutely tremendous fun and fully recommended. Next time I might bring my own clubs even though a series of wedges and irons (both left and right-handed) are available to use on each hole.

Fox on the run

Dave Tindall

In the Media Centre, I’m sat next to some New Zealand folk who are here working for HSBC. Their two clients are Bryson DeChambeau and Laurie Canter (both made the cut) so yesterday was pretty interesting given the late-night drama with Bryson.

While work comes first, they had more than one eye on the ‘ipic’ round being shot by fellow Kiwi Ryan Fox today. I asked if golf has a big following in New Zealand or is it rather dwarfed by rugby union? The heartening news is that the top golfers do have a big presence. Ryan Fox and Lydia Ko have high profiles and Michael Campbell – New Zealand’s only male major winner – is “also in the national conscience” even though it’s over 20 years since he won the US Open.