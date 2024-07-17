Open Championship diary day three: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Troon

Matt Cooper is siding with Southgate at Royal Troon, where he reports on the eve of the Open Championship. Read his latest diary entry.

Money, money, money Elite-level golf is stuck in a prize money arms race at the moment and Martin Slumbers, the departing CEO of the R&A, is among many who have concerns about the long-term sustainability of this hyper-inflation. Most folk want to apply the brakes but Richard Gillis has a better idea. The brains behind the podcast Unofficial Partner, Richard likes to say that he “overthinks the sports business, for money” and his substack is a weekly inbox highlight, full of terrific writing and bright ideas. On Tuesday night we discussed his idea, which he describes as “an endearingly naive thought experiment”, that the majors take a radical route and just remove money from the equation entirely. “Make the Open Championship like the Ryder Cup,” he said. “You earn your way in. You get the kudos. But the money goes to the pyramid.” His point is that if you can’t compete with PIF money – and nobody can – go the other way. “Play the history card,” he said. “In a world where the players have everything, they still want a major and if they don’t, **** ‘em.” I rather like the notion. Stenson is going low After two days of practice, the 2016 winner at Royal Troon Henrik Stenson told guests at last night’s Association of Golf Writers Annual Dinner that he believed the winning score would be 10-under unless the wind dropped. At first glance, it seems a significant drop from his performance eight years ago but it’s worth remembering that 10-under would have earned third place in 2016 and been four shots clear of fourth. It was only Stenson and runner-up Phil Mickelson who went low that week. The Swede tees off at 12:42, up against the young Danes Rasmus Hojgaard and Jacob Skov Olesen. The latter is the Amateur Champion while the former attended two sponsor events on Monday night where it became apparent that he is carrying an injury. As the favourite in the three-ball Hojgaard might be worth taking on. Olesen is top price 5/1, Stenson 13/8. Is the amateur the call? I’m not convinced he is the best of the amateurs in this year’s field but the 3/1 on offer elsewhere might be more accurate. The 5/1 is very tempting.

The final round of The 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon was INCREDIBLE ⛳️



Stenson 6️⃣3️⃣ Mickelson 6️⃣5️⃣



One of the most thrilling duels in Open history 👊



Watch the full final round from 2016 here 👉 https://t.co/RHWqcerDB2 pic.twitter.com/4kbOY3RCHw — The Open (@TheOpen) December 12, 2021

Big in Japan The Top Japanese market has been something of a favourite of the diary in recent years and I’ve again tried to unearth a nugget but this time without luck with both the team of R&A translators and the Japanese media struggling to see anyone taking on Hideki Matsuyama this week. Put simply, none of them have any kind of links pedigree. The only possible exception to this general gloom is that two journalists reported independently that Masahiro Kawamura is excited by his first return to the Open since his T39 debut in 2018. Indeed, he’s been squeezing links golf recces into his schedule and progressed through Final Qualifying. That said, he’s had plenty of time to slot seaside visits into the diary because he’s missed six cuts in his last seven starts. The amateurs I mentioned earlier in the week that I’d return to the subject of the amateurs when the three-ball prices come out and a couple stand out. Dominic Clemens is an excellent 3/1 to defeat Chris Kirk and Stewart Cink. The former has missed three of his last four cuts in the Open and has no top 40 in that stretch. The latter has five top 30s in his last 10 starts in the championship and was, of course, the champion in 2009. But Clemens has a 62 at Muirfield, a final appearance at the Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin and 8-under for the 36 hole Final Qualifier at Burnham and Berrow in the last six weeks alone.