Open Championship diary day four: Matt Cooper reports from Royal Troon

Matt Cooper has travel tips, some first-round nuggets and more on... Douglas Bader. But first, a word on the story of the week in his Open diary.

Kiwi comeback Is there a better story this week than that of New Zealand’s Michael Hendry? He actually qualified for last year’s Open and within a few weeks was in a hospital bed writing a letter to the R&A explaining that due to a diagnosis of leukaemia he would not be able to play. His treatment was a success, the R&A granted him a medical exemption and incredibly he arrived here this week having won a minor tour event back home and another on the Japan Tour. There were emotional scenes early in his round and he was 4-over through five holes, but the wonderful warmth of feeling from the galleries (a notable contrast with the weather) aided a bounce-back and he ended the day with a 3-over 74. “It was incredible,” he said afterwards. “Words can’t really describe how grateful I am, not only to the R&A, but to all of the doctors and nurses who have helped me over the last 12 months. This is one thing that really got me through my recovery. To finally be here and teeing it up was extremely special.” After receiving news of the leukaemia he initially kept it quiet. “But the golfing fraternity is pretty small and word got round pretty quickly,” he said. “The first couple of weeks in hospital, my phone was going berserk with messages from all over the world from both people I knew well and people I’d never met within the golfing world. This week will hopefully will draw a line through that part of my life and I can move on.” Once the emotional noise of those first few holes was silenced he said: “I played pretty well.” He has a great opportunity to make the weekend.

Michael Hendry missed The 151st Open following a diagnosis of leukaemia.



Here is what it means for him to be playing at Royal Troon.



This is a story bigger than golf. pic.twitter.com/g2JywCbOnS — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2024

Early start will help The R&A’s desire to offer four spots at every Final Qualifying event led to the field being a little bigger than usual this week and when David Duval dropped out it became 158 meaning that one group in the middle of the first round was a two-ball. Not ideal for Ewen Ferguson and Marcel Siem because it guaranteed that they’d have something of a slow journey around the course, but they are first out on Friday which will somewhat make up for the Thursday inconvenience and neither can be discounted from completing a good finish. The Scot carded a 74 and the German a 73. “The pace of play was difficult with a lot of waiting about,” admitted Ferguson. “I made a bogey one hole and then had to wait around in the freezing cold for 20 minutes on the next tee.” If that reads like whining on paper it absolutely wasn’t said that way and, in actual fact, the recent winner of the BMW International Open seems in a really good head space. “It’s all elements of the Open Championship, isn’t it?” the Glaswegian said. “It’s never easy and no one told me it was going to be. I’m prepared to fight. Nice dinner tonight, hopefully wake up to glorious sunshine, flat calm, perfect greens, and everything goes my way.” The galleries were full of his family and friends, and more will turn up if he makes the weekend. He’s hopeful of putting on a show for them.

Ewen Ferguson