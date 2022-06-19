A month ago, Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick were involved in a dramatic battle for the PGA Championship when the former went on to lose a play-off, and now the two best PGA Tour maidens in the sport will tee off in the final group.

Zalatoris carded a best-of-the-day 67 to once again earn himself a shot at a major championship, having twice finished runner-up already, while Fitzpatrick birdied holes 14, 15 and 17 before a bogey at the final hole denied him the outright lead.

“After the US PGA that was a bitter pill to swallow, but I feel good about my game,” Zalatoris said.

“Tomorrow is going to be no simple test, you look at the major champions on the leaderboard and this course is a beast. The job is not even close to being done.”

The duo finished on four-under, one ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm who had taken the lead himself with three birdies late in the day, before clumsily running up a double-bogey at the 18th after needing two to escape a fairway bunker.