Na was among the 42 players named in the field for the inaugural event of the controversial Saudi-backed series at Centurion Club next week, with six more places to be filled before play in the 54-hole event gets under way on June 9.

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have refused to grant players the required releases to contest the £20million event, with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman vowing to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned if they play regardless.

The scale of any sanctions has not been revealed, but Na says he faced “disciplinary proceedings and legal action” if he had remained a PGA Tour member.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Na wrote: “For 19 years I’ve played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it. I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it.

“Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedom to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity.

“However, to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career.

“If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.

“I am sad to share that I have chosen to resign from the PGA Tour. This has not been an easy decision and not one I take lightly. I hope the current policies change and I’ll be able to play on the PGA Tour again.”