Golf betting tips: US Open round two three-ball preview and best bets

Cameron Smith can demonstrate how comfortable he is at a demanding Pinehurst by winning his day two three-ball as the US Open continues.

Pinehurst delivered the first part of its promise on Thursday as players battled to maintain a form of control at a golf course which wrestles it away from them in ways so few can now do. Nothing came cheap and not even good shots always meant for birdie chances. Players are still unsure what to do when, and for what it's worth I still have very little idea as to what score will be required to win this thing. Three-under? Two players demonstrated the controlled chaos quite nicely: Patrick Cantlay and Robert Rock. Cantlay is an elite player who is great with a wedge around the greens from tight lies, so why wouldn't he be in the mix? Well, maybe because he seldom has been in majors, but more to the point he's been sort of dreadful lately. Last week he missed the cut in a small field at his favourite golf course and before that he was an insignificant 53rd at the US PGA. Make sense of that.

Rock meanwhile is a semi-retired, mid-40s teaching professional who has a former Coventry City midfielder carrying the bag. Like Michael Campbell in 2005, he qualified via Walton Heath, though I'm not sure Campbell turned up to his qualifier, borrowed some golf balls and only used one of them for 36 holes. Rock, complete with bad back, was two pints in when he got word that his score was enough, that he wouldn't have to go to a play-off before coming back to polish off his third. In round one of the US Open he shot an unfussy level-par, two birdies, two bogeys, on a day where Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland were all beaten by the turn. Make sense of that, too. It all makes you wonder, doesn't it, what professional golf would look like if the people in charge of it just happened to make different decisions. Without casting judgement upon the state of the game and where it takes place, there seems no doubt that were Pinehurst the rule rather than the exception, dominance of the kind demonstrated by Scottie Scheffler just would not be possible. The bounce wouldn't allow for it. Scheffler remains in the conversation at the time of writing but it'll be his most impressive win yet should he manage it here, for my money at least. But after another chastening first day of a major championship I won't waste your time trying to decipher the outright market just yet. That can wait and so can any level of confidence or certainty when it comes to assessing the revised three-ball prices for day two. My favourite selection is CAMERON SMITH, who spoke before the tournament of how much he relished this challenge. You can be sure that come the end of the second round there will be some who are desperate to get away from the place, but not the Australian. CLICK HERE to back Smith with Sky Bet Smith got the better of Sam Burns and Lucas Glover on Thursday and at the prices, backing him to do the same thing on Friday makes about as much sense as anything at this point. He'd be the only selection I considered putting up as a decent single and is the recommendation for those seeking one. I had been pretty keen on Smith in the run-up to the US Open based on his perceived suitability to the course. There's no regret there yet after an opening 71 but it was nice to see him put Sunday's 80 behind him and generally look on good terms with himself, despite being one of the weakest drivers in the field. That club can always cause him problems but Smith's iron play and putting were both very good, and his short-game can only improve. If he gets away with the odd miss, which is clearly possible around this course, he can safely advance to the weekend and may yet have a say in the outcome of the tournament. Burns' approach play was good again but nothing else was in a four-over 74, while Glover was one worse and could've suffered a horrendous day had his short-game been worse than average, which ordinarily it is. Glover, a noted ball-striker who won his US Open on a rain-softened course with thick rough, just isn't cut out for a firm, fiery, almost diametrically opposed renewal of this fine championship.