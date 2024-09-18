Golf betting tips: Round one preview and best bets for the BMW PGA Championship

Thursday's forecast for round one of the BMW PGA Championship is glorious, and with everyone teeing off the first tee, it's hard to find a potential advantage to put to use in the first-round leader market. If anything, what's expected to be a moderate breeze might pick up as the afternoon wears on, but there's not enough there to conclude that the morning starters hold a definitive edge.

Rory McIlroy is a fair price at 18/1 as he has a whopping 38 first-round leads from around 400 career starts. Eighteen of them have been solo, too, albeit he's typically taken a while to find his stride here at Wentworth and hasn't yet hit the front here on a Thursday. Even when we're talking about the best player in the field and an in-form past champion, I'd want to feel like I have a potentially significant draw bias in my favour before playing.

McIlroy is part of a marquee three-ball along with Ryan Fox and Justin Rose, but the best bet comes 15 minutes earlier when VICTOR PEREZ, Thorbjorn Olesen and Peter Malnati head to the tee (0830 BST).

Perez has outperformed Olesen on the PGA Tour this year and heads their head-to-head 4-1 since June. He's about 50 places ahead in strokes-gained total and almost a hundred in FedEx Cup points, so it would seem reasonable to give him an edge just about anywhere at the moment.

The key, though, is Wentworth. Olesen has played here a dozen times and managed nothing better than 27th. Only twice in 32 rounds has he broken 70, never more than by a single stroke, and while a bit better lately, it's a course that plainly makes him uncomfortable. That's probably because he can be unreliable off the tee.

Perez has broken 70 eight times in 13 rounds at the West Course and while we'll need to dodge the kind of disastrous starts he made in 2021 and 2023, in the first of them he was playing for a Ryder Cup place, and in the second he was grouped with Nicolai Hojgaard and Padraig Harrington having again narrowly missed out on the side.

Without that hanging over him, and having enjoyed a good summer, Perez looks set for a decent week and should account for Olesen, while course debutant Malnati hasn't even been able to rely on his trusty putter of late. I couldn't go as far as ruling him out of something competitive, but Perez looks excellent value at odds-against regardless.

SHUBHANKAR SHARMA, like Perez, is a course-proven, in-form player who has contended for Rolex Series titles before and looks a good each-way option in the outright market.

He's grouped with Julien Guerrier and Hurly Long (0955 BST) and the latter is in a real mess at the moment. Long is currently one of the very worst iron players on the DP World Tour and that's the one thing you simply must do well to feature in this tournament. Three of his last nine rounds have been 77-plus and another score in that region is on the cards.

Guerrier has a terrible record here and withdrew after an opening 81 a year ago. He's become a solid player but his long-game was poor in Northern Ireland and he's nowhere near as accurate or as comfortable as Sharma is at Wentworth. That ought to show and it's worth saying he'd arrived in good shape before that nine-over round, too.