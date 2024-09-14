Golf betting tips: Procore Championship final round

Late into the third round it was a little tighter at the top but Patrick Fishburn dropped two shots and Kizzire added a birdie. All of a sudden the 38-year-old was four clear on 18-under after rounds of 66-65-67. Alone in second is David Lipsky with third place on 13-under shared by the Presidents Cup-bound Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners, plus Fishburn and Greyson Sigg.

Over on the west coast, at the Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, Patton Kizzire is in a strong position as he chases a first PGA Tour win since he hit a golden patch either side of New Year 2018, winning the OHL Classic at El Camaleon in November 2017 and the Sony Open at Waialae in January 2018.

It’s not often that the PGA Tour comes third in terms of worldwide attention and also crowd numbers in a golfing week but this week is one of those rare occasions as the DP World Tour’s Irish Open has the added lustre of being hosted by the wonderful Royal County Down and Team USA chase a first victory in the Solheim Cup since 2017.

Kizzire’s two wins seven years ago were quite obviously similar. The courses (El Camaleon and Waialae) are both by the sea, blustery, featuring tight driving lines and grainy greens. Shortly before the victories, in late 2016, the 38-year-old was second at Silverado having been a one shot leader at this stage of the event and he sees a link.

“This is very similar to Sony,” he said after the third round. “This course has a little more undulation on the greens but they’re rolling really nice. I’m seeing the greens well and putting it on the line, it’s holding. This is a golf course I really enjoy playing and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.” He’s also been seeing a new mind coach for the last month and it has born early fruit – now he just needs to convert.

He’s not had much recent experience of being bang in-contention. Since the two wins, in fact, he’s only once been in the top five with 18 holes to play, back at El Camaleon in 2022 when he was second but six back of the lead and finished tied 10th. He’s best price 10/11.

Winners at Silverado have not been exclusively very good Californian poa annua performers but it’s often been that way: think Max Homa going back-to-back in 2021/22, Stewart Cink in 2020 and Sahith Theegala last year. In that regard, with his second here in 2016, plus an eighth at Torrey Pines in the same year and eighth at Tahoe Mountain in July, Kizzire has pretty much the best of that kind of form among those in the top six.

Theegala himself is currently 12-under and the closest pursuer who boasts real course and conditions form. He’s 12/1 to emulate Homa in going back-to-back and he’s only two strokes off second if Kizzire struggles.

I’m inclined to take Kizzire on and MACKENZIE HUGHES gets the first pick.

After a shaky start, he’s added rounds of 67-66 in which his approach work has been fantastic (he now ranks first for Strokes Gained Approach) and his putter is behaving too.

He likes this time of year. He was a winner on the Canadian Tour in September, his first PGA Tour win came in the Fall (at Sea Island in November 2016), his second win came in Mississippi in October and he’s contended at this time of year too.

Hughes was also the beneficiary of a wildcard pick for the Presidents Cup and he isn’t the first golfer to play well after such a confidence boost (not to mention relief after months of chasing the dream). He will want to keep the pedal to the metal ahead of what will be an exciting week for the Canadians in Montreal and is a bet at 11/1.

The each-way is two places only so I prefer to take Kizzire on with a couple of picks and will add SAHITH THEEGALA who, when last seen, thrashed a 64 to close at East Lake. He also opened the year with a final round 63 at The Sentry which was nearly good enough for a win and he’s had two 64s at Silverado in the past.

Finally, and I hope Ben will forgive me for flipping across to the Solheim Cup, LEONA MAGUIRE has had a torrid week but it can end on a happier note.

She’s been left out of three of the four sessions which is pretty astounding for a player who top scored for Europe on debut, was second top scorer last year and had a complete record of 7-2-1 coming in. The flipside to that is that she was in poor form and her captain Suzann Pettersen felt her one outing (a 6&4 fourball defeat) established that she was not about to defy it. But she’s a proud competitor and, moreover, she has drawn Ally Ewing in the singles.

It was possible that Ewing was simply due this Solheim Cup because she’s a fine player, but she just hasn’t clicked yet again. With three defeats for the week she now has a record that reads 3-11-1 and she has lost her last six matches. She’s also lost all three previous singles encounters including when 3-up with six to play last year and losing 2-down to Caroline Hedwall.

If USA run away with the match early, Ewing might free up. Also, Maguire might be subdued given how often she’s been benched. But getting odds against for the Irishwoman over a player with her own frazzled thoughts is the key.

Posted at 1015 BST on 15/09/24

