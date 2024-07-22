Golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the Northern Ireland Open

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen can take the next step up the ladder by capturing the Northern Ireland Open to earn promotion to the DP World Tour.

With no official DP World Tour event until the middle of August, it's time for another crack at one of my favourites, its feeder tour, where another young star in the making emerged last week. Frank Kennedy's victory in the Adamstal Open went under the radar given the timing, but it shouldn't have. Kennedy was born in October 2005 yet is a winner already. The 18-year-old has been pro for little more than a year and who knows how much he can go on to achieve in the sport. For now, no doubt his target will be to go on and earn a DP World Tour card for 2025, when Tom McKibbin will hope to be taking the next step in his own career on the PGA Tour. McKibbin, only 21 himself, is well on course to achieve that goal despite missing the cut last week, and now comes to Galgorm Castle to host the Northern Ireland Open. I'm not sure why he isn't playing, to be honest. Given the gap in the schedule and his affiliation with the course, it would've made some sense to accept an invite, not least because he's there for Tuesday's pro-am. Perhaps he feels it would be wrong to take away prize money from those who need it, or perhaps he doesn't need to mess with a formula that's clearly working. Without him, it's 20/1 the field and there are few surprises. I wouldn't have made in-form Jamie Rutherford favourite though, which bet365 did, and it feels like the right time to row in with RASMUS NEERGAARD-PETERSEN. CLICK HERE to back Neergaard-Petersen with Sky Bet Top of the Road to Mallorca standings despite having played one less event than the only two who are close to him, this young Dane looks ready for the inevitable rise in grade which will come later this year if not sooner. His position owes much to two wins in three starts, first in India then the UAE, and any concerns that he might stall with battlefield promotion on the line were put to bed immediately with second place in Spain. Yes, he bogeyed the final hole, but it ranked second toughest that day and was a bit of a brute.

Since then, he's been sixth, 17th and 22nd in three Challenge Tour starts mixed in with form figures of 51-MC up at DP World Tour level. Even those performances carried promise, his driving exceptional at times and a Friday rally in the Netherlands almost enough to see him make the weekend. Neegaard-Petersen though has doubled in price from where he was on the Challenge Tour in May and while perhaps that reflects two slightly lesser performances, the margin between finishing 17th and contending can be paper-thin. He's probably in the same kind of form and definitely remains the man they all have to beat. Crucially, this will be the first time in his young career that he plays the course for a second time. Not only that, but he finished 12th in the ISPS Handa World Invitational last August, a DP World Tour event, putting poorly. A reproduction of that and he might take some stopping. John Parry was fourth in the same event and is a solid yardstick, whereas Angel Ayora makes his course debut, Felix Mory was poor on his, and Wilco Nienaber putted the lights out the one time he cut Galgorm Castle down to size. This tight, parkland course is a better fit for shorter, straighter hitters like Daniel Brown and Ewen Ferguson, the last two winners here. I'm more interested in those at bigger prices and Cedric Gugler, the newest Challenge Tour member, is fascinating. The young Swiss has earned his own battlefield promotion from the ProGolf Tour where his last three starts read 1-2-1, including rounds of 61-61-62 to win the Polish Open by seven shots last time out. Having made the cut in the European Masters won by Ludvig Aberg last September, his first three rounds sub-70, there are signs that Gugler might be able to compete straight out of the gate. However, his Challenge Tour record so far amounts to nothing much and while three-figure prices are more tempting than the first show of 40/1, the rise in grade will probably find him out. Ryan Evans is another taking a similar step, the former DP World Tour contender having been generally impressive over the past 12 months on the Clutch Golf Tour. His results at Galgorm Castle read 25-13-20, latterly in a much better field than this one, and top prices of 175/1 might be a touch generous. It's very difficult to know exactly where he stands at the moment. On balance I'd prefer to back a recent Challenge Tour contender who is not only a course winner but who has since played to a high level in the ISPS Handa World Invitational here, JACK SENIOR. CLICK HERE to back Senior with Sky Bet His form has cooled since almost placing for us in Spain back in the spring, but a missed cut in the Vaudreuil Golf Challenge is not a concern as he has always struggled there. Before that, 29th at Pleneuf, similarly quirky, was by far his best effort in eight visits over the past decade or so. Senior had previously been ninth through 54 holes before fading in Brno so there are signs that he's not far away, which is really all we need now that he returns to Galgorm Castle, where he won a play-off for the World Invitational five years ago, the field quite well strung out behind him and Matt Baldwin. Subsequent visits have seen him finish 28th in an Irish Open won by John Catlin at Aaron Rai's expense, then 22nd, 13th and 24th, all on the DP World Tour, so this is a really happy hunting ground for a player whose two Challenge Tour wins both came in the UK. Senior is a really good player at this level and anything bigger than 50/1 makes him a value bet with winning potential.

Ruuska can show his class I've written before about the class drop and grades in general, something I feel remains underestimated. Several times already this year, Challenge Tour events have been won by players with DP World Tour membership, and Nicolai von Dellinghausen was close to adding his name to that list in Austria. He's prominent in the market again, rightly so, but LAURI RUUSKA was dangled at an enormous 150/1 and that would've made him one of the bets of the week. Unsurprisingly, he's been cut over the past 24 hours, but 80/1 and bigger remains well worth taking. CLICK HERE to back Ruuska with Sky Bet It's just two starts since he was 10th in the Italian Open, played by the way on a tight, fiddly, parkland course where Galgorm Castle ambassador McKibbin was runner-up. It might not be the worst guide you'll find. Wherever that tournament had taken place though, finishing 10th among far superior players would stand out like a beacon and for Ruuska, there are other indications that he's playing much better than he was. Since a second-round 65 at the Soudal Open he's made three cuts in five and he was fourth after round one in the European Open. Nacho Elvira and Laurie Canter won those events, Marcel Siem the champion in Italy, so he's been mixing it in better company and might now put that experience to use returning to the Challenge Tour, where he missed a couple of cuts by narrow margins in the Middle East before faring a little better in Spain in May. Yes, he'll need much more but a top-10 finish followed by a one-shot missed cut in Germany is precisely that and having seen four fellow Q-School graduates drop down and win Challenge Tour events this year, Ruuska could well be the fifth. His form at Osteraker, Lumine and PGA Catalunya all correlates with this and he did shoot 68 at Galgorm Castle in a stronger field when last he played it, with his only previous start having come back in 2018, when he wasn't competitive anywhere. Open qualifier ready for next step Ruuska of course won for us in Finland last year, where JACK MCDONALD chased him home, and the Scot is another exciting proposition at massive odds, albeit again he's been trimmed from an opening 225/1. CLICK HERE to back McDonald with Sky Bet The case is largely built around his narrow missed cut in the Open, from a poor set of tee-times and alongside two struggling veterans. That should prove a big boost to his confidence, particularly as it was 10 minutes from home, and his long-game was really good only for the putter to let him down. The reason I'm drawn to this experience is that last year, Marco Penge, Alex Fitzpatrick and Brandon Robinson Thompson all went from playing in the Open to winning on the Challenge Tour. It felt back then like they'd all had a taste of life at the top and were able to take steps towards it in the immediate aftermath. They weren't alone in riding the wave, either. Graeme Robertson went on to win a Tartan Tour event, three of the unheralded Aussies went home and contended, while the two lesser-known South Africans, Martin Rohwer and Kyle Barker, both won on the Sunshine Tour in the months that followed.

