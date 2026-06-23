The American Dave Hill was an extraordinary character. He was a 13-time PGA Tour winner and three-time Ryder Cup representative, but it was not his game that made him stand out. It was his personality.

During the 1960 Ryder Cup he came close to fisticuffs with Bernard Gallacher, and he actually did fight with both Chi Chi Rodriguez (in 1970) and JC Snead (in 1991). In-between he got into a verbal fight with the Australian Peter Thomson and a million dollar legal fight with the PGA Tour.

Shortly after the locker room scrap with Rodriguez, Hill went toe-to-toe with Tony Jacklin in the first men’s major championship to be hosted by Hazeltine National GC. The pair had form because Hill had actively made Jacklin feel unwelcome on the PGA Tour, but on that occasion it was not the Englishman that was the focus of his ire, but the course.

Asked what he thought of the layout he said: “I’m still looking for it.” And later added: “I’m a farm boy and I know a good piece of farmland when I see one. Mr Jones has ruined what could have been a fine farm.”

Ah, yes, the designer was Robert Trent Jones Sr who was, and remains, respected by many. Not Hill though. He said that he believed Jones, “had the blueprints upside down.”

Four years before Jacklin’s triumph, Hazeltine hosted the US Women’s Open, as it did again in 1977. Then, in 2019, Hannah Green won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship there and the tournament returns to the course this week.

Nelly Korda, winner of the Chevron Championship in April and the US Women’s Open at the end of last month, finds herself on Grand Slam watch and it’s not unprecedented in recent times in the women’s game.

Back in 2013, Inbee Park mopped up the first three majors of the year and got off to a flyer on the Old Course in the Women’s Open. A handful of birdies over the first few holes and she even ducked to odds-on for the championship, but she eventually drifted outside the top 60.

Can Korda do better? There seems absolutely no reason why she won’t contend this week. After all, in eight individual starts in 2026 she has four wins and three seconds – and there’s nothing about Hazeltine to say she will be inconvenienced.

In fact, Dave Hill’s comments were rather cock-eyed because if he hated the place so much and recorded the best major championship finish of his career, what exactly is the point of liking a course?

Enough chatter, what of the picks this week? Well, we’ve dodged Korda all year and been caught out, but it will remain the strategy and we’ll kick off with the course defending champion HANNAH GREEN because she is a four-time winner this year (twice on the LPGA) and also has a fine record of repeating quality performances on courses she likes.

She was a winner at Columbia Edgewater in 2019 and finished T3 in 2022. She contended on her first start at El Caballero last year and won there this April. Her last four results at Wilshire read: T3, T2, win, win. Her entire log book at Sentosa is: second, T6, T20, win, T7 and – this March – another win.

She was T7 in the Chevron Championship in March so had major form and is available at 22/1.