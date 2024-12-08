Golf betting tips: Hero World Challenge final round preview and best bets

There are many sportsmen whose vocabulary lacks the word vocabulary. Scheffler is not one of them, but nor is he a show-off. Like his golf, he is smart and uncomplicated. His record in the Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas is equally straightforward: he’s played it three times, twice finished second and he won it last year. Helped by his new claw grip on the putter he reports feeling confident from 10-feet-and-in on the greens. In short, he’s in a good place to keep the log book neat and tidy, and is best price 11/10.

“What’s the one word you would use?” the interviewer persisted. “If not pleased, what would it be?” “That’s too difficult a question,” Scheffler said. “My vocabulary is not that vast.”

Asked if he was pleased with his position going into Sunday – he is one shot back of the 54-hole leader Justin Thomas – Scheffler first said: “Pleased would be a stretch, but overall my game’s in a good spot. I’ve liked what I’ve seen the last few days out there on the course and hoping to finish off with a real solid round tomorrow.”

Ahead of the PGA Tour's final act of 2024 it was entirely appropriate that the man who has dominated the year – Scottie Scheffler – did a very Scottie Scheffler thing.

Thomas, who sits top on 17-under after a third round 66, is rated 6/4 with TOM KIM, who thrashed a Saturday 62, alone in third on 15-under, one shot back of Scheffler and 15/2. US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (33/1) is a further two blows back on 13-under with the youngsters Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia sharing fifth on 12-under, three clear of the rest of the field, and both available at 66/1.

In six of the eight Albany-hosted editions of this event the winner came from the final group (four 54-hole solo leaders, one co-leader, one solo second). Viktor Hovland was one of the exceptions, pouncing from six back and third in 2021 when the pre-final round five-shot leader Collin Morikawa limped home in 76.

Rickie Fowler was the other – his Sunday 61 in 2017 was six shots better than anyone else carded that day and overhauled a seven shot deficit from fifth. Bradley, Theegala and Bhatia will be hopeful of making a charge but they will need to go low because you suspect one of the top trio will get to at least 20-under.

While Scheffler keeps doing Scheffler-like things, Thomas is having a nice time, too. He was third in the event last year following three consecutive fifth place finishes and he likes the idea of his buddy Tiger Woods handing him the trophy. “That would be great,” he said. “I’ve had a couple of opportunities in the past, but it’s definitely something I’d love to check off my box in my career at some point.”

He’s also found a nice groove late in the year, being the seventh-best scorer in the Tour Championship ahead of landing second in the ZOZO Championship. “I’ve been progressing nicely, been working on all the right things,” he said. “Feel like I’ve been seeing signs of improvement, which is what you want and that’s all I can do.”

More specifically, he said: “I’m driving it great, got a lot of confidence. I’m able to put myself in some pretty good spots going into the green.” He also has the nappy factor on-side after his wife Jillian gave birth to baby Molly towards the end of November. “I’m excited to have a chance to win tomorrow and then get home to see them,” he said.

Kim was sitting 19th of 20 golfers after a round one 74 that was 10 shots more than the early pace-setter Cameron Young needed. Since then he has added 65-62 to bound into contention aided by a tip he picked up from his putting coach early in the week.

“Putting hasn’t been my strength this year and I’ve been paying a lot of attention to it this off-season,” he said. “A day like today definitely rewards something like that.” Disappointed with his 2024 returns and the poor FedEx Cup ranking he has going into 2025, he insists he is “motivated” and that “it definitely fires me up to go after next year”.

You suspect he’s already in that mindset and, rather than commit multiple points to either of the top two, a small investment in the Korean is the pick. There will be many who suspect the rapid rise since Friday morning is due a form of leaderboard bends, but a double-bogey five at 17 yesterday will have forced a reset and he did immediately bounce back with another birdie.

We’ll add a two-ball double, kicking off with ROBERT MACINTYRE to take down Patrick Cantlay. The Scot will be a little fatigued at the end of this year but the revival of Ryder Cup vibes should put a spring in his step and the 11/8 is a nice price.

In the next group out we’ll take BHATIA over Theegala. The former has good memories of the Bahamas (he was a winner there on the Korn Ferry Tour) and getting odds against clinches it. The double is best price 2.98/1.

