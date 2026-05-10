Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for two PGA Tour events

We’re all set for a treat this PGA Championship Eve because the pre-final round leaderboard at the Truist Championship is packed with quality golfers boasting terrific back stories.

England’s Alex Fitzpatrick leads at the Quail Hollow Club on 14-under, one clear of the Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan, two in front of the American Cameron Young, and all three are seeking to take another step in what have been wonderful recent transformations of their career trajectories.

Eight weeks ago, Fitzpatrick was simply the younger brother of a US Open and Ryder Cup winner. Moreover, while Matt was on a hot streak, Alex remained winless on the DP World Tour.

In late March that changed with victory in the Indian Open and a month later he combined with Matt to land the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and, with it, he pocketed a PGA Tour card. He celebrated with T9 in last week’s Cadillac Championship and is now in pole position to record a fifth winning weekend in eight for the Fitzpatrick family.

Two years ago, Reitan was contemplating giving up tour golf to become a YouTube golfer, less because he naively believed the two incompatible, more because his career was going nowhere.

A year ago he had just recorded his DP World Tour best finish (second in the Hainan Classic) and many would have been justified in believing it was a one off. But, by the end of May, he was a winner, and by the end of the year he had finished eighth on the Race to Dubai, had added a second win, and owned a PGA Tour card.

And then there is Young who one year ago was a flusher with a wobbly putting stroke and no win on the PGA Tour. He sorted out the latter, finally broke through with a victory in early August and starred for the US team in the Ryder Cup. This year he has won the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship, and nearly won the Masters in between.

A modern day snake oil salesman could put these three tales together and make a fortune selling hope to folk in need of believing their lives, too, could be revived in no time at all.

We’ll stick to just celebrating an element of this sport that makes it wonderful.