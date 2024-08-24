Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Danish Golf Championship

Lucas Bjerregaard's resurgence could well skip a stage on Sunday, when he goes in pursuit of a popular home win in the Danish Golf Championship.

Three months ago, Bjerregaard was a 200/1 shot for the Danish Golf Challenge and it's on the Challenge Tour where he's since found form, yet at 36th in the season-long points race, he still has a lot to do in order to return to where he belongs.

All that can be taken care of with one round of golf, however, because winning on home soil would earn him his full DP World Tour playing rights from next week, let alone next year. Combine that with the likely bigger goal of winning his home open and the leader has a lot to deal with.

Bjerregaard is a proven winner who has taken down Tiger Woods in the WGC Match Play and competed in major championships so perhaps he'll prove up to the task. Still, I won't be alone in fearing for him. Having your technique tested under intense pressure is the biggest challenge in the game and for Bjerregaard, who was driving the ball off the planet only a year ago, an early wobble could send things spiralling.

The other side of this argument is that were Bjerregaard to have chosen a scenario in which to test his rebuilt swing, this might've been it. He's going to be roared on by the locals, you could see it as a free hit, and virtually all the big names have faltered, with an amateur and a couple more Challenge Tour players part of the chasing pack.

With ROMAIN LANGASQUE still stuck on one win and that four years ago now, Bjerregaard could feasibly get away with a few mistakes and still win this, but it's high time the Frenchman doubled his tally and I think he can do that.

The timing is interesting as it's in fact four years to the week since he captured the Wales Open and Langasque must surely be further spurred on by David Ravetto's victory in Prague, itself on the heels of a fabulous Olympic Games in Paris.

I'm sure a few of the French contingent had mixed feelings watching the golf there, knowing they could've been part of it, and in the fortnight since then we've seen several of them step up and produce some of their best golf of the year.

Langasque has been contending regularly anyway and was an excellent third in the Scottish Open before the break in the schedule, from which he returned with an eye-catching performance in Prague.