Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Cadillac Championship

Dave Tindall picks out his best final-round bets for the action at The Blue Monster.
Golf betting tips: Cadillac Championship final round
2pts double Scheffler and Scott to win their three-balls at 7/2 (William Hill)
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER and Cameron Young dominated the market ahead of the PGA Tour’s return to The Blue Monster at Doral. And it’s played out that way although not in the order expected. So with 18 holes to go, it’s Young who has slipped the field after reaching 15-under with rounds of 64-67-70.
Scheffler shares second place, six shots back, alongside Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan. It means for his third start running, Scheffler looks all set to play the bridesmaid. Finding one too good is frustrating but at least there is compensation in the fact that the World No.1 is all set to finish second to Rory McIlroy (Masters), Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage) and Young (Cadillac). They just happen to be ranked second, third and fourth in the OWGR.
If this pattern repeats, Scheffler will lose to World No.5 Justin Rose on his next start: the PGA Championship at Aronimink in two weeks’ time. The idea of that is more a doubtful ‘hmmm’ than a let’s go ‘brum brum’ after Rose’s dodgy start with his new McLaren clubs. The Englishman’s first outing since signing to the F1 giant has seen him lapped by just about the entire field. He’s joint last on 6-over
At the front of the grid, Young is around 1/6 to grab a second win in Florida this season after he pipped Matt Fitzpatrick at The Players Championship. Scheffler can be backed at 7/1. Young surely wins but I do think Scheffler can at least close the gap. Due to an iffy forecast, the final round has an early, two-tee start (first groups hit at 12.30pm UK) with players going out in three-balls.
Scheffler is 19/20 to beat Young and Si Woo Kim (tee-off 2.42pm UK) and on the evidence of his 2026 campaign he’ll be trying hard until the final hole even if the gap is insurmountable. Scheffler has closing laps this season of 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68. No wonder he ranks 1st for Round 4 Scoring Average. Young is 56th in that same category and Kim 40th.
“All I can do is go out and try and have a great round and see where that leaves me,” said Scheffler after round three, aware that Young has the tournament in his hands. I expect that great round to come and the fact he ranks 1st for Strokes Gained: Approach adds a layer of comfort.
I’m going to play Scheffler in a three-ball double with ADAM SCOTT. The Aussie heads out with Ryan Gerard and Alex Fitzpatrick from the 1st at 1.18pm. Taking on a Fitzpatrick may seem fraught with danger right now but after a superb Friday 66, Alex slipped up with a 74 on Saturday. After the craziness of securing his PGA Tour card by winning the Zurich Classic pairs event with his brother, maybe the last week or so is taking its toll.
While Gerard played nicely for a three-under 69 after two 72s, Scott shot the second-lowest round on Moving Day: a six-under 66. Many were expecting it. The former Masters champ has a brilliant course record here and was the last man to lift a PGA Tour trophy at Doral in 2016.
Scott's week started with a nightmare opening 76, a score inflated for a two-shot penalty for playing the wrong ball. “It's such a silly thing to do. I think it's the first time I've ever done it in my career,” he reflected on Saturday.
But while it would have completely thrown you and me, Scott has responded by shooting five strokes lower each day since. Friday’s 71 steadied the ship and Saturday’s 66 vaulted him to 23rd. Without the two-shot penalty he’d be 12th.
Scott now feels in his comfort zone again, fully reacquainted with a course where he’s shone many times previously. “I think it plays very similar to how we left it 10 years ago,” he told reporters after his third-round 66. “It's nice to be back at Doral. Happy to put a good round on the board and I feel like I've been playing better than my scores the first two days, and kind of reassured myself I am today.” While Scheffler is 1st for Approach this week, Scott is 2nd.
The 11/8 for Scott to win his three-ball looks fair but I’ll play him in a double with Scheffler. That pays 7/2 at William Hill and is very similar odds elsewhere. Remember to get on quick due to those earlier than scheduled tee-times. And if you’re in early-bird mode, there’s still some 20s for Young to win the PGA Championship.
He’s been cut to 14s by plenty of bookmakers in advance of his likely victory here.
Posted at 09:10 BST on 03/05/26
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