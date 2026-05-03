Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Cadillac Championship

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER and Cameron Young dominated the market ahead of the PGA Tour’s return to The Blue Monster at Doral. And it’s played out that way although not in the order expected. So with 18 holes to go, it’s Young who has slipped the field after reaching 15-under with rounds of 64-67-70.

Scheffler shares second place, six shots back, alongside Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan. It means for his third start running, Scheffler looks all set to play the bridesmaid. Finding one too good is frustrating but at least there is compensation in the fact that the World No.1 is all set to finish second to Rory McIlroy (Masters), Matt Fitzpatrick (RBC Heritage) and Young (Cadillac). They just happen to be ranked second, third and fourth in the OWGR.

If this pattern repeats, Scheffler will lose to World No.5 Justin Rose on his next start: the PGA Championship at Aronimink in two weeks’ time. The idea of that is more a doubtful ‘hmmm’ than a let’s go ‘brum brum’ after Rose’s dodgy start with his new McLaren clubs. The Englishman’s first outing since signing to the F1 giant has seen him lapped by just about the entire field. He’s joint last on 6-over

At the front of the grid, Young is around 1/6 to grab a second win in Florida this season after he pipped Matt Fitzpatrick at The Players Championship. Scheffler can be backed at 7/1. Young surely wins but I do think Scheffler can at least close the gap. Due to an iffy forecast, the final round has an early, two-tee start (first groups hit at 12.30pm UK) with players going out in three-balls.

Scheffler is 19/20 to beat Young and Si Woo Kim (tee-off 2.42pm UK) and on the evidence of his 2026 campaign he’ll be trying hard until the final hole even if the gap is insurmountable. Scheffler has closing laps this season of 63, 64, 65, 66, 67 and 68. No wonder he ranks 1st for Round 4 Scoring Average. Young is 56th in that same category and Kim 40th.

“All I can do is go out and try and have a great round and see where that leaves me,” said Scheffler after round three, aware that Young has the tournament in his hands. I expect that great round to come and the fact he ranks 1st for Strokes Gained: Approach adds a layer of comfort.