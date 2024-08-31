Golf betting tips: Final-round preview and best bets for the Betfred British Masters

Niklas Norgaard takes a four-shot lead into the final round of the British Masters, where one of Ben Coley's selections is in second. Get his verdict.

Golf betting tips: British Masters final round 1pt double Smith and Schwab to win their three-balls at 6/1 (BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Niklas Norgaard is one of those golfers who wouldn't look out of place anywhere: the PGA Tour, the Ryder Cup, contending for majors. He's that good, at least when it comes to hitting the thing. Few can match his athletic capabilities and when it all comes together, nobody on the DP World Tour makes the task of getting ball onto green easier. And yet he's 32, he didn't win on the Challenge Tour and, more than 13 years after his first title on the Nordic Golf League, he's won nothing more significant. Why? Well, because golf is hard and because, with his putter seldom hot, his game wasn't always seen to best effect at a lower level. Perhaps the bigger indictment is how few chances he's had. Never has the giant Dane held a clear lead on the Challenge or DP World Tour. When I spoke to a Danish journalist ahead of Norgaard's rookie DP World Tour season, he told me that the player and his team were hopeful that the rise in grade would finally see him flourish. The idea was that generally more difficult, often longer golf courses, which demanded a certain level of ball-striking quality, ought to expose those who might otherwise rescue themselves with their short-games while favouring him. They were correct.

Birdie number NINE for Niklas Norgaard at the last and he takes the clubhouse lead -16! 💪#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/uDUV0ymipi — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 31, 2024

Now, for the second year running he'll have a fine opportunity to deliver on his enormous potential in the British Masters. Twelve (OK, almost 14) months ago, he missed an extremely short putt when seemingly in control and eventually fell from first to seventh. Now, he gets an even better chance after a couple of long putts and a host of quality shots helped him to pull clear on Saturday, by the end of which the lead was four. For a while, though, the lead was six and looked like it might be extended to seven, but pre-tournament selection Thriston Lawrence came alive over the closing four holes and Norgaard, after dropping in another lengthy putt at the 16th, made a messy bogey at the par-five 17th. How quickly six became three, but Norgaard had one last spell to cast with that putter-turned-wand and capped a round of 64 with a ninth birdie. Had he bogeyed the brutal 18th instead, we'd have had the opportunity to have a decent cover-shot at perhaps a shade bigger than even-money. Instead, that birdie means he's a 1/2 shot in places and while we've a good cushion for the Lawrence place money, I don't imagine many will be keen to reinvest it early and eke a bit more out of the likely Norgaard-Lawrence one-two. There is definitely a chance the man in front toils, because we've seen him do it when he's hit the front during a final round. It's also highly unlikely that he putts anything like as well as he did on Saturday, so if Lawrence can apply some early pressure, then it'll be game on. After all, it's several years since Norgaard won, but just a few days since Lawrence did. Given the situation and the prices, the only recommendation can be no bet in the outright market and to see what Sunday brings. If you're not yet involved, then the only realistic option is to back Lawrence and hope Norgaard wobbles.