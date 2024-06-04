Angel Ayora can make it a Spanish double on the Challenge Tour according to Ben Coley, who also has three selections at massive odds.

The Challenge de Cadiz is back at Novo Sancti Petri, the first course in Spain to be designed by Seve Ballesteros, and last year's renewal was a fitting tribute to one of the game's entertainers. Six players couldn't be separated after 72 holes before Sam Hutsby, something of a Spain specialist, ended a long wait for his second win at this level. With nine holes very much coastal and exposed and nine that turn inland, this is a good, all-round test on a golf course that has its defences despite being a short par 72. The closing stretch is especially fearsome and one I've heard compared to nearby Valderrama. It has in fact been said that both were under consideration for the 1997 Ryder Cup which took place at the latter, where Seve was of course captain. The first edition here went to a Spanish player, just like the Challenge de Espana three weeks ago, and once more the home contingent have to be afforded maximum respect. They don't quite qualify but players from Norway and Iceland had the Danish Challenge between them last time, with a Finn and a couple of Danes helping to make it six Scandinavians in the top eight. Conditions are the primary factor but there are others, too. Conditions could also be key to this event, not only in how they help players from the Iberian Peninsula, but in the potential for a draw bias. Right now, the event is forecast to begin with very little in the way of breeze, before the wind picks up on Thursday afternoon. It is due to stick around throughout Friday morning before dropping off, which means the AM-PM wave could have things in their favour. With tee-times released nice and early on Tuesday, that helps narrow down the home squad and youngster ANGEL AYORA is the only one priced as a realistic champion. CLICK HERE to back Ayora with Sky Bet He's still a few months short of his 20th birthday and looks like he could be a bit special having got close to elite levels as an amateur before turning pro earlier than most. Falling in love with golf swings from driving range videos is risky business as this sport is a lot more complicated, but when you see his you might struggle not to.

On the course, his results are encouraging. Ayora ended last year finishing mid-pack in DP World Tour events won by Joaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen, and now in his first full Challenge Tour campaign already has four top-20s from seven starts, also managing to make the weekend in the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour. The one gripe would be that he's yet to produce his best in Spain but he's not had many chances and while 18/1 is short enough, the general 28/1 and anything around the 25/1 mark is worth taking. He was back home last week caddying for a friend on the Alps Tour and before defying a slow start to finish mid-pack in Denmark, there's some hidden form as came through a qualifier for the Italian Open. It looks like he's in good nick and having grown up by the coast here in Andalucia, I'm very hopeful he can deliver on home soil for the first time. Most of the Spaniards out early are hard to fancy but longshot LUCAS VACARISAS is worth taking a small chance on. CLICK HERE to back Vacarisas with Sky Bet The reason for the price is that he's been quiet for most of this year but he did make good progress through the pack in round three of the Challenge de Espana two starts ago to lie 15th, while he was in the mix at halfway in a DP World Tour event in February. Fourth in last year's Challenge de Espana, which took place in September, and fifth in the same event in 2021 when it was held at this very course, he's hit the frame a couple of times in similar tournaments played here in Spain and at 25, he's not without potential himself. Vacarisas is already a Challenge Tour winner having captured the Open de Provence as recently as October and what's potentially notable about that win is that it came on another course designed by Ballesteros. Afterwards, it was something he was keen to talk about. "I grew up playing on a Seve designed course,” he said. "I used to practice in Golf San Juan which he designed too. It’s not like this, but some holes do look the same. I feel so grateful to win here. It’s very special." Given his early tee-time and the potential for it to prove beneficial, the combination of winning form at this level plus several indications that he can step up to the challenge when playing at home, the Seve angle is the icing on the cake.

James Nicholas is a class-dropper who has shown up well in several DP World Tour events this year and also went close to qualifying for the US Open. I'm not sure he's been missed in the market exactly and he does seem to rely on the putter more than I'd like, but he's undeniably hard to rate. His compatriot Joshua Lee has been catching the eye with some improved displays and now has 18 consecutive rounds of 72 or better if we include Monday's two back in the US, where he was a shot away from reaching Pinehurst. Three of the five ahead of him hold PGA Tour cards, including Seamus Power and Brendon Todd, and back in this grade he could be a threat. The trouble is he has to get from Ohio on Monday night to Spain in time for this and while a late tee-time helps in that respect, my concerns about the draw are enough to leave him out despite three-figure prices. Not much shorter is Kim Koivu and he's a fascinating option who I can also just about resist. While Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen seeks to earn three-win promotion to the DP World Tour, it's worth saying that two men in this field have done it before. One is Benjamin Hebert, who actually managed it twice; the other is Koivu, who won three times in 2018. From 2019 to 2022 he lost his way to the extent that it looked as though the game was up, but he showed some better signs towards the end of last year and something has clicked recently, as he's put together a run of five top-six finishes on the competitive Nordic Golf League. More will be needed here, clearly, but he's one to keep an eye on along with young compatriot Oliver Lindell, another shortlisted until the draw came out. He flew home for second last time out and remains a player of potential. Back to those out early then and I'll take a real flier on FRANCK DAUX. CLICK HERE to back Daux with Sky Bet Not exactly a household name and now in his 30s, Daux is no world-beater and for a while he looked like he was short of Challenge Tour standard. Only in 2017 has he played close to a full scheduled and he missed every cut in 15 starts, often finishing close to last. However, he's now made nine of his last 11 cuts at this level including last time out in Denmark when 37th, and that's just enough evidence that his form back on the French national circuit could be worth something. In April, Daux tied second with David Ravetto (2024 Challenge Tour winner) in an event won by Julien Guerrier, with Antoine Rozner among those further back. In May, he won a slightly lesser tournament.

