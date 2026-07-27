Golf betting tips: AIG Women’s Open preview and best bets from Matt Cooper

The last two visits of the AIG Women’s British Open to Royal Lytham & St Anne’s have been notable for producing home soil success.

The first of these triumphs came in 2009, a year that the Scotland's Catriona Matthew is unlikely to ever forget. It began with a five-shot victory in a 36-hole LPGA event in Brazil when five months pregnant and it peaked with her only major championship success.

In between she gave birth and then returned to action in the Evian Masters (as it was then known). She made the cut, which was an especially fine effort because she’d narrowly escaped a hotel fire on the eve of the tournament.

Matthew had been woken by what she believed was rain, but her husband (and caddie) Graeme was actually on the balcony at the time. Curious about the noise they opened the door to the corridor where it was, indeed, raining but from ceiling sprinklers which were attempting to put out the fire.

They escaped through the sprinklers and flames, considering themselves doubly fortunate because the porch roof collapsed shortly after they ran underneath it.

Nine days later Matthew played Royal Lytham’s back nine in just 30 shots to grab a share of the halfway lead before rounds of 71-73 helped her complete a three-shot victory.

Spin it forward nine years and England’s Georgia Hall found herself playing a pro-am with Tom Lehman a fortnight before making her way to Royal Lytham.

That experience was nothing like as perilous as Matthew’s prep, but a flame was lit in Hall’s mind when the American, who won the Open at Lytham in 1996, told her to avoid the bunkers at all cost.

With her father Wayne on the bag, Hall spent that entire week on the shoulder of the leaders before pouncing with a final round 67 for a two-shot victory.

So there we have it: find a British golfer with a nice little trigger story and a relative on the bag. Simple.

Or maybe not so straightforward – a bit like the course itself which is notoriously difficult and best explained by the 18th hole. Viewed from the clubhouse it is a sea of grass (albeit it burnt grass this week). But viewed from the tee it is bunker after bunker after bunker, hence Lehman’s warning.

Talking to Hall about the course, a refrain repeats itself: the need to commit to a line from the tee. That might be in order to play short of trouble, play away from trouble, or it could be when faced with blind shots – but be courageous and don’t quit.

We should, perhaps, also look for a golfer who can save par when missing greens because the placed finishers in 2009 and 2018, and top two in particular, all performed exceptionally on and around the greens.

Nelly Korda retains favouritism but is easily ignored with limited returns on the links while this year’s other two-time major champion Haeran Ryu has an even worse record by the British seaside. We’ll look elsewhere.

LYDIA KO is playing a very limited schedule this season, but eight of her 13 starts have reaped top-20s and five of those were top-10s. In her last two starts she was T15 in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (when T127 after 18 holes) and T7 in the Evian Championship.

Add in a fine links record and she has to come into consideration. She has four top-10s at Dundonald Links in the Scottish Open plus T3 at Turnberry, T14 at Royal Troon, T7 at Muirfield and she was a winner on the Old Course two years ago.

She was also T11 at Royal Lytham in 2018 when inside the top 10 through 54 holes (and she also recorded fine scrambling stats). The clincher is the inspiration of her compatriot Ryan Fox who won the Open two weeks ago.

Ko completed a superb Old Course-Olympic Gold Medal double two years ago – how about a different kind of Kiwi double this summer?!