Final-round two-ball and outright betting tips for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale

Sam Burns is two clear heading into the final round of the Open Championship, where Tommy Fleetwood is buried among the pack.

The Open betting tips: Final round 2pts Burns to win the Open and James to win the Corales Puntacana at 13/2 (General) 2pts Rahm, Schauffele, Aberg and Burns to win their two-balls at 8/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

What was anticipated to be one of the great days of Open golf and the beginning of a historic weekend in the end failed to materialise. It's no slight on the supremely talented players who made their way to the top of the leaderboard, headed by US Open runner-up Sam Burns, but he does rather stand out. Behind him, the biggest names in the sport all flattered to deceive. The dream is still just about alive for Tommy Fleetwood, but for much of the third round he appeared on course for a much more prominent position than ninth place and five behind. As it happens, that's precisely the scenario Phil Mickelson faced in 2013 before going on to win comfortably in the end, one year after Ernie Els had come from six back but with just four players in front of him. Still, Fleetwood needs help. Scottie Scheffler finds himself six behind his friend and tied for 11th – nobody has won this from outside the top 10 this century. Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama are other major champions alongside him and each is in need of a miracle or something close to it. With the weather again set to be ideal and their tee-times not significantly earlier than the leader, the odds are stacked against them all. If there is hope for these players it's that we've seen three rounds of 62 over the past two days, including one which saw Ryan Fox go from game nine on Saturday to the final group on Sunday. Fox began the third round eight shots behind and narrowed that to two, but it's worth reiterating that he teed off about five hours before the leaders. Now that things have spread out a little more, those who have the potential advantage of better scoring conditions appear to be too far back.

Sam Burns leads by two.



His third shot into the par-5 17th leaves him a short putt for birdie, which he taps in to get to -10. pic.twitter.com/wKP7xAjOQz — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2026

That said there is one other factor which makes a come-from-behind winner slightly more probable than history alone might suggest and it's the names separating Burns in first from the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Bryson DeChambeau in sixth. All four have won big titles including on the PGA Tour, but none has so much as sniffed winning a major. Among them, only Ryan Gerard can boast a top-10 finish at the very highest level. Should this quartet find the occasion is too much to handle and at best stand still, then it would only require Burns to struggle to blow the tournament wide open, to give hope to Fleetwood and his fans, the world number one, and really anyone from around two-under on the leaderboard. But watching Burns produce the best 36 holes in major history, the American undeniably in the form of his life, it's hard to envisage him shooting much more than 70. From 14/1 when he finished his second round, Burns is now around the 5/4 mark to go one better than in last month's US Open. This is the player whose own mum had told the media that he would be withdrawing from the Open with his second baby due. The surprise journey, leaving behind his newborn, didn't seem worthwhile after an opening 73, but he's 13-under since then and has been outstanding. His iron play is much improved, few putt as well as him, and as the one member of the top five who has contended for a major, he appears to have all bases covered. Those on at a pre-tournament 40/1 – a price which now looks enormous given that he ranks sixth in the world with DataGolf – are entitled to feel confident, but this fabulous sport often has a trick up its sleeve so maybe one of those without experience in this situation will in fact thrive. Ryan Fox, who beat Burns to the Canadian Open in a play-off last summer, could be that someone while Si Woo Kim has always had the talent to become the second South Korean man to win a major championship. Kim enjoys the potential benefit of the penultimate group rather than the final one but looking at the numbers, it's so difficult to get away from Burns. One of the very best putters in the game leads the field in strokes-gained tee-to-green and everything, from the experience of going so close at Shinnecock last month to the baby at home to the improvements he's made technically, says this is his time. I think he'll win. Given that lack of experience from those closest to Burns, I thought the most interesting market would be betting without the leader. This could feasibly be won in around nine-under and it's 3/1 the field, with Kim favourite. Interestingly, he's 8/11 to shoot 68 or better with bet365 and if he does so, that's a very strong target. In other words, I actually felt the market if anything underestimated the leaders rather than those further back, with Kim and Gerard (8/1) the two who appeal most.

Si Woo Kim has a share of the lead.



Moving day is heating up at Royal Birkdale. pic.twitter.com/5p7Ou1W0fL — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2026