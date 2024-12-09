The Grant Thornton Invitational is a fun way to sign off for the year when it comes to golf in the USA, especially now that the format has been changed to feature teams made up of one player from the PGA Tour and another from the LPGA Tour.

Jason Day and Lydia Ko were victorious in the first such renewal and while not among my selections, they did help support the idea that putting is particularly important in these pairs events. Asked to sum up the best way to solve an ordinary tournament in the simplest possible terms I'd say find someone who can hit it and might make a few putts. In these, it's the opposite: start with the putter and work backwards from there.

With 18 holes of scramble demanding a score in the 50s and a closing four-ball which again requires low scoring, there are a lot of holes on which both players will get the chance to putt. I really wouldn't want to be siding with anyone who struggles badly in that department and that helps rule out Tony Finau and Nelly Korda before we begin to worry about whether Finau will even turn up post-surgery.

Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson almost flushed their way to the title last year but Conners has to fly in from South Africa which can't help, so there is one team here which stands out from the rest: TOM KIM and JEENO THITIKUL.

The latter is arguably the hottest player in the women's game at the moment and in fact won right here at Tiburon last time out, having been 10th and fifth on two previous visits. Ko was a two-time course winner before adding a third title alongside Day, who had also won here before in this event, so that course record alone has to be a positive.

Throw in the fact that she's also the best putter on the LPGA Tour on this year's numbers and there's so much to like about Thitikul, as there is Kim, who was second in the Bahamas on Sunday. He's surely going to be determined to end a frustrating year on a high, having been runner-up three times since mid-summer, and has had a nice sharpener after a very slow start to the Hero.