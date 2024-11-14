Ben Coley profiles new DP World Tour members via the Challenge Tour

With the new DP World Tour season set to begin in Australia next week, golf expert Ben Coley profiles the Challenge Tour graduates.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Reached the top 30 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking while playing at Oklahoma State, where Viktor Hovland and recent PGA Tour winner Austin Eckroat had previous starred. Yet Neergaard-Petersen didn't really develop that kind of reputation, instead turning pro with little fanfare only to make an immediate impact by contending on the DP World Tour. Based on what we saw during those first few months of his professional career it was no surprise at all to see him very quickly establish himself as one of the stars of the 2024 Challenge Tour class, winning twice in the spring, a third time in September, and then seemingly set to dominate the Grand Final until coming unstuck late on with some careless putting mistakes. That club will be one to watch as already he's demonstrated a high-class long-game while the fact that he's won in India, the UAE and Germany, plus at college in the US, means there should be few surprises as he embarks upon his first full season as a DP World Tour member. On that, note that he won't be playing out of the Challenge Tour category, as Neergaard-Petersen earned sufficient Race to Dubai points to secure membership via that route. That will open up some opportunities in the bigger tournaments albeit he wasn't quite high enough up to guarantee entry into something like the Scottish Open.

John Parry Establish pro who is a DP World Tour winner but had to go all the way back to the EuroPro Tour in the UK as recently as 2021 having suffered with injuries and a loss of confidence. That should be soaring again as, like Neergaard-Petersen, Parry not only won three times to secure battlefield promotion in 2024, but showed once up on the DP World Tour that he's capable of avoiding a return to the Challenge Tour any time soon, not unless his game falls off a cliff. That game is built on accuracy and quality iron play, the putter again the one worry, and it is possible that he's particularly well suited to some of the courses used on the Challenge Tour. Typically, these are shorter, often more fiddly, and there aren't all that many shootouts. However, it so happens that Parry will enjoy the rare privilege of returning to the scene of his Italian Challenge win as that course will host the Italian Open in 2025, while it's even possible the same thing happens in India, as the Indian Open will head to an unannounced new venue in March. Regardless, look for Parry on shorter courses where his accuracy counts for a lot. He's precisely the type of golfer who could appear out of sorts in the Middle East, then suddenly contend in Kenya. Oliver Lindell Long talked about as potentially the star of Finnish golf but has been overtaken by Sami Valimaki over the last few years. Nevertheless, only recently turned 26 so while you may have seen his name on many a Challenge Tour leaderboard, that's because he turned pro soon after his 17th birthday and very quickly looked good enough for that level and beyond. Finally has his DP World Tour card after a sensational run from September onwards, during which he finished inside the top 10 in eight successive starts, seven of them top-sixes, and the final four all top-fours. Clearly, he'll have been miffed not to win and silverware remains lacking, something he ought to have taken care of in China, but quick turnaround has to be a positive if he can adjust to the very different demands of Australia (yet to play there) and Africa (poor record so far) this side of Christmas. As you might expect, gives it a good rip off the tee but some short-game concerns. Angel Ayora Only turned 20 in October and ends the his full season as a professional with a DP World Tour card in his pocket. It did take a while but from fourth place in Finland in August he's gone on to win at a new venue in Poland, finish fourth at another new one in Italy, then sign off the season with back-to-back runner-up finishes including in the Grand Final. What's most intriguing about this run is that two of the courses involved would appear shorter and more fiddly than he'd like, he had next to no experience in China, and then he stepped up in the Grand Final on home soil where, yes, rain-softened conditions helped, but nevertheless the front three separated themselves with exceptional golf. This versatility bodes well and Ayora has enormous potential, being in the 'super-long' category but with good hands. Hard not to be extremely optimistic as to his future and in the long-term there's nobody here who is more exciting. Just don't join Centurion 37 or whatever Rahm's team is called, please.

Hamish Brown Son of a Scotsman who is a club pro in Denmark and has been raised there, so very much another product of the exceptional work being done by the Danish Golf Union. Won twice in a breakout season and while there was a wobble in September (rounds of 86 on DPWT then 81 back on CT), ended the year on the front foot once again. Bit lacking in experience outside of Europe but overcame that to win in China and won't be the only Dane on the DP World Tour whose dad left the UK when he was a kid, after Alexander George Frances came through Q-School. Denmark is rapidly becoming a golfing hotbed and pound-for-pound can't be far off the best country in the world at producing tour-level talent. Conor Purcell Dubliner who plays out of Portmarnock and seems to have a nice, measured, pragmatic way about him. Twice a winner in 2024 to comfortably graduate and both of those victories came when firmly in the mix all week, a quality which could stand him in good stead. Often, success for rookies depends on the extent to which they can capitalise on the rare chances that do come their way. Limited DP World Tour experience means we're going to be learning just as he is, but take note of the fact he has family friends in Australia, where he became the first Irishman to win the Australian Amateur, while he was working with a South African caddie and if that's the case he has a potential advantage for the events to come over the next few weeks. Next year he'll be dead keen to get into the Irish Open for obvious reasons, as well as one that's less obvious: his first pro win, at a low level, came at the K Club, which hosts again in the autumn. Kristoffer Reitan Was a highly-touted amateur when turning up to secure a card at Qualifying School in 2018. No wonder things didn't quite go to plan during his rookie season but still showed plenty of promise, particularly off the tee where he ranked as one of the longest and best drivers on the DP World Tour. Also very good on the greens, he's very much the modern powerhouse who just needed some refinement. It's been a difficult five years since, no doubt hampered by the timing of the Covid-affected 2020 season during which he still managed to go close to winning in Italy, before a miserable 2021 and an injury-ravaged 2022. Since then has put the pieces back together, culminating in a gutsy if slightly fortuitous win in the Grand Final, and a player who could really kick on now given his obvious physical talents. Joakim Lagergren Familiar name to most who would be inclined to read a feature like this and a DP World Tour winner in Sicily. That came by the coast and he seems particularly comfortable in the breeze, as evidenced by a fabulous Dunhill Links record and a near-miss in Denmark. There's plenty of Kyle Phillips form in his back catalogue, too, but I tend to think that's probably more about the nature of those courses than anything specifically relating to the designer. Anyway, would've been a surprise had he not graduated and two wins in August did the job on what was a light schedule following an injury problem and his experience, plus the fact he's one of the very best putters in the game, should mean he keeps his card despite being wildly erratic. Wouldn't be the worst one to follow blindly if you can stomach those 75s. Jack Senior Six top-10s in a typically consistent year from a really solid ball-striker who has never quite established himself at the top level after such a promising amateur career. Perhaps though the best is yet to come because, after rededicating himself and getting back to full fitness during the off-season, he gradually improved before all but sealing his card with a run of four top-10s from five starts in August, and later a runner-up finish in China. Fabulous record in Spain perhaps the most notable feature of his profile, albeit we're not there until October.

Joel Moscatel Wouldn't be as promising as some of these but took his chances well this year, winning in France and Spain before his form rather tailed off. Was better over the final three events though and having shown up well in Australia last year, that raises hopes if you're looking for one to chance at big prices over the first two weeks of the new season. Mikael Lindberg Powerful driver whose rookie season in 2023 offered flashes of promises, either side of which he's confirmed that he's a level above Challenge Tour. Won in South Africa and really should've won in his native Sweden, both times on exposed courses. Could see him going well at Al Hamra or in the Dunhill Links perhaps. Alexander Levy Class act as a five-time DP World Tour winner across three continents, under varying scoring conditions. Things have gone wrong over the last few years and must be said that having initially looked like he'd boss the Challenge Tour, the second half of his season featured only one top 20 (second in Finland, possibly should've won). Experience will help. Benjamin Hebert Fairways-and-greens Frenchman whose career could've gone another way had he won one or more of the three DP World Tour play-offs he took part in five years ago. Back up to this level after two solid, winless Challenge Tour seasons, and is hard to get excited about. Best chances will come on shorter, tighter courses with the Soudal Open probably the pick. Robin Williams Grew up in Peterborough and graced Sky Sports screens more than once owing to his prodigious talent and his middle name, which is Tiger. Holds dual citizenship and now plays under the South African flag, which is where he established himself in 2023 before kicking on this year and almost winning a DP World Tour event to bypass this grade. Went on to collect enough non-member Race to Dubai points to earn full DP World Tour status like Neergaard-Petersen and ranked lower than he should've on the Road to Mallorca, having skipped the final few events (a decision which paid off when he won a Sunshine Tour title at Glendower for the second year running). Super driver who will go very close to winning I suspect.

Deon Germishuys Two top-10s as a DP World Tour rookie in 2023 and only narrowly failed to keep his card, so returns now with every chance to do so at the second time of asking. Still young at 25 and while he's another whose season tailed off, he'll probably do OK in 2025. Hits a lot of fairways without being prohibitively short and might be one who makes enough cuts to take care of business. Bjorn Akesson Came out of retirement to climb back up the ladder, winning a weather-affected event at the start of the season in South Africa. Just four top-10 finishes since and took some time to recapture his best, but did end the year playing nicely enough. Seems to particularly enjoy exposed courses and has DP World Tour experience from 2013 and 2016 campaigns which didn't go well. Maybe just a shade below this level? Martin Couvra Won on the Challenge Tour as an amateur in 2023 and graduated from his first full season on the circuit, so clearly a player of potential. Gives it a good hit despite slight frame but some early indications that tighter courses might suit best, although that's based on very limited evidence. Still only 21 and we'll have to see how he does, aided no doubt by a strong collection of French players on the circuit. Brandon Robinson Thompson Slow burner who began to turn heads last year and produced one of the most impressive performances of the season when dominating in Scotland. Since then has split his time between Challenge and DP World Tours, adjusting well to the step up in grade, and like Williams is better than his ranking. Definitely feels like he belongs and can go on to prove as much. Tapio Pulkkanen Powerful Finn whose 2024 campaign was a little underwhelming in the end, having gone close to winning in Spain in the spring. Didn't do much wrong though and game is probably better suited to the DP World Tour and its generally bigger courses. Laguna National would be the pick of them. Pierre Pineau Erratic but capable youngster who struggles to go a tournament without avoiding a double-bogey or worse. Touch of the Lagergrens about him, actually, and does boast a lovely short-game. Expected him to win this year but didn't manage it despite a few chances and will need to get out of his own way to achieve what he's definitely capable of. Mauritius is a good early chance, though. Nicolai von Dellinghausen Career was hit by Lyme Disease a few years ago, just as he looked ready to establish himself at DP World Tour level. Hopefully that's behind him now and if so can punch above his weight, as he's a fine iron player who can putt, and who developed a handy winning habit on the competitive ProGolf Tour a few years ago. Lucas Bjerregaard Snuck in after a slightly shaky end to a campaign which took off in late-summer, during which time he almost won on the DP World Tour. Clearly has class but getting rid of the big miss has been a big challenge, one seemingly made that bit easier by parting ways with Sean Foley and working with someone from back home in Denmark. All the tools if he can build on the foundations of 2024.

Who will fare best in 2025? Sky Bet have a market on which graduate will finish highest on the Race to Dubai and while I'm all-in on the long-term prospects of Angel Ayora, three players make particular appeal for those wishing to bet and able to do so. First is the favourite, RASMUS NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, who probably merits shorter odds than 4/1. He's already proven himself good enough to win DP World Tour titles and has a future-proof long-game. He also has a better category than most of these and that could prove significant, as up to half the Challenge Tour graduates may not be in the Dubai Desert Classic field for example. For that reason, ROBIN WILLIAMS appeals more than Ayora, John Parry and Oliver Lindell, while I do like Brandon Robinson Thompson and KRISTOFFER REITAN at bigger odds. Reitan climbed from 36th to seventh by winning the Grand Final, meaning he'll be able to put together a good schedule from the outset, and he has both the talent and experience to outperform these odds. Long driving and good putting is the combination which has seen Niklas Norgaard flourish and Reitan could do the same in time. Robinson Thompson has the belief, the experience and the winning knack, but finishing 18th in the Road to Mallorca might just restrict his opportunities. He's overlooked for that reason but could be one to keep on-side one way or another. As for Williams, he gets four tournaments in South Africa, another in England at a course he knows, and is getting better all the time. He's a star in the making, one of a few from what looks a very good class.