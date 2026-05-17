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Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship
Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship

Aaron Rai becomes first English winner of PGA Championship in more than a century after sensational Sunday at Aronimink

Golf
Sun May 17, 2026 · 2h ago

Aaron Rai became the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship in 107 years after powering clear of the field at Aronimink.

Rai carded a final-round 65 to win his first major championship on the first Sunday he started with any kind of chance to do so.

It was a breathtaking performance from a meticulous player previously best known for wearing two gloves and keeping headcovers on his irons, as well as possessing the talent to win on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour.

But this was Rai entering a new stratosphere and he did so with a performance so commanding that it seems impossible to think that this was an entirely new experience to him.

Rai's challenge had appeared set to falter when he made his third bogey of the final round at the eighth hole to fall three off the pace, but an eagle at the ninth launched him back into contention.

The Wolverhampton man salvaged par at the 10th, hit his approach tight for a birdie at the 11th and added another at the short 13th, only after a stunning bunker shot to six feet.

Now in control of the tournament, Rai made regulation pars at the next two holes and then hit two of the best shots of his life to the par-five 16th, in the end enough for the simplest of birdies.

Then came the crowning moment, a raking, 70-foot birdie putt at the 17th which sent Rai to the final hole clear. There, he produced two more ideal shots and was able to dribble the birdie putt hole-side, knowing par would be more than enough.

It was a devastating display which, had it come from the hands of Rory McIlroy, whose challenge ended with bogey at the 13th, would've been heralded as one of the best we've seen in this championship.

That's precisely what it was as a strange week at Aronimink ended with an unlikely champion, but a most deserving one, and the first from England since 1919.

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