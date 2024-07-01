70/1 tip Cameron Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic - three years after doing so at 150/1 for Sporting Life readers

Leader Akshay Bhatia then failed to birdie the 17th and missed a four-foot par putt at the last, handing Davis his second win in the event.

Davis hit the front during the back-nine but suffered an unfortunate break at the 14th hole which cost him a shot and looked to have cost him the title, but his birdie at the 17th was enough to set the clubhouse target.

An emotional @CamDavisGolf is back in the winner's circle @RocketClassic . Coming into the week with six straight finishes outside the top 35, he flipped the switch. pic.twitter.com/zlAU9jSxT3

“From where I was a couple of weeks ago to today, it’s just completely different. I’m a little emotional actually,” Davis told CBS.

“I wouldn’t wish what happened to Akshay on anyone but I’ve done a lot of grinding to try and get myself out of a hole and to just all of a sudden do that, it’s pretty good.

“I started working with a hypnotherapist a few weeks ago, just to take another angle into trying to get myself sorted out and Grace has done an awesome job.

“I’ve got so many people behind me that have helped me along the way. I had a lot of support to kind of get me out of the doldrums there. I saw a little bit of a spark last week but nothing to show this coming so this is great.”

Asked about the three-putt on the 18th, a disappointed Bhatia said: “That green’s old school, so a lot of slope, downhill left to right.

“It’s a tricky putt just to get the speed correct and I did such a good job all day of my speed being really good until that last hole.

“I hit a good putt, I probably just under-read it a little bit or it lacked a little bit of speed so nothing I can do about it.”