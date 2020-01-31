Sony Open 2020 report: 50/1 tip Cameron Smith wins in Hawaii

Day four report

Australia's Cameron Smith won his first solo PGA Tour title, beating American Brendan Steele in a play-off at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

The Australian was two shots behind with two holes to play at Waialae, but made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force the play-off.

Smith, who shared the team title with Jonas Blixt in the Zurich Classic three years ago, sealed the victory with a two-putt par from 10 feet in the first play-off round.

Steele, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had taken a three-shot lead into the final round.

But he missed a six-foot par putt on the 17th and then hit a wild hook from the fairway on the par-five 18th.

Webb Simpson ended the week in third spot, with Ben Coley's 150/1 each-way tip Graeme McDowell two shots off the pace in a share of fourth after moving up the leaderboard on a wet and windy final day with a six-under 64.

Day three report

Brendan Steele will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii after a superb 64 saw him surge clear at Waialae Country Club.

The American, a three-time PGA Tour winner, made a slow start to his third round with bogeys at the third and fourth.

A birdie at the fifth got Steele back on track and he eagled the par-five ninth following a superb approach to eight feet.

Steele then made five birdies on the back nine - including three in a row to finish his round - to reach 12 under par for the week.

Australia's Cameron Smith sits three off the lead after a third-round 66, with Kevin Kisner matching Steele's six-under 64 to lie third on eight under.

Scotland's Russell Knox fell down the leaderboard with a level-par 70 that saw him remain five under, enough for a share of 11th place.

Day two report

Scotland's Russell Knox moved himself into contention with a second-round 65 at the Sony Open.

The 34-year-old recorded six birdies and a bogey to move to within a shot of leaders Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis.

Steele birdied five of his last six holes - the run ruined by a double bogey on the sixth - while Davis made five gains and a bogey as both players recorded 66s during day two in Hawaii.

The pair hold a one-shot lead over a group of nine players, which includes major winner Keegan Bradley and overnight leader Collin Morikawa.

Bradley had five birdies and a bogey in a 66 while fellow American Morikawa birdied the last two holes for a level-par 70.

Day One report

Collin Morikawa will take a two-shot lead into the second round of the Sony Open, battling strong winds to card an error-free 65.

The American, starting on the back nine, birdied the 11th and 18th and picked up three shots on the way in to sit five under.

A chasing pack of four are snapping at his heels, Australian Matt Jones among them having recovered from a dropped shot on the par-three fourth while Ted Potter Junior, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder are also in the mix.

Ten players are tied for sixth on two under, including Marc Leishman and Corey Conners, while reigning champion Matt Kuchar is among those sharing 16th place a shot further back.

More than a dozen players were unable to complete their first rounds at the Waialae Country Club owing to darkness, Kramer Hickok the best-placed among them on one over through 16 holes.

Morikawa said: "It's tough out here. If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything. So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days.

"I think the harder conditions, the better for me. Ball-strikers just want to control everything -- control the ball -- and I had complete control today. That's what you want to do."