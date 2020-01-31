Sony Open 2020 report: 50/1 tip Cameron Smith wins in Hawaii

Golf
Cameron Smith has won his first solo PGA Tour title, claiming the Sony Open in Hawaii
Cameron Smith has won his first solo PGA Tour title, claiming the Sony Open in Hawaii
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
07:28 · January 13, 2020 · 3 min read

Golf expert Ben Coley's 50/1 pre-tournament tip Cameron Smith has won the Sony Open in Hawaii following a play-off victory over Brendan Steele.

Sony Open Leaderboard

-11 C. Smith, Steele

-10 Simpson

-9 McDowell, Palmer, Kisner

-8 Griffin, Potter Jr

Day four report

Australia's Cameron Smith won his first solo PGA Tour title, beating American Brendan Steele in a play-off at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Hawaii.

The Australian was two shots behind with two holes to play at Waialae, but made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to force the play-off.

Smith, who shared the team title with Jonas Blixt in the Zurich Classic three years ago, sealed the victory with a two-putt par from 10 feet in the first play-off round.

Steele, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had taken a three-shot lead into the final round.

But he missed a six-foot par putt on the 17th and then hit a wild hook from the fairway on the par-five 18th.

Webb Simpson ended the week in third spot, with Ben Coley's 150/1 each-way tip Graeme McDowell two shots off the pace in a share of fourth after moving up the leaderboard on a wet and windy final day with a six-under 64.

Day three report

Brendan Steele will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii after a superb 64 saw him surge clear at Waialae Country Club.

The American, a three-time PGA Tour winner, made a slow start to his third round with bogeys at the third and fourth.

A birdie at the fifth got Steele back on track and he eagled the par-five ninth following a superb approach to eight feet.

Steele then made five birdies on the back nine - including three in a row to finish his round - to reach 12 under par for the week.

Australia's Cameron Smith sits three off the lead after a third-round 66, with Kevin Kisner matching Steele's six-under 64 to lie third on eight under.

Scotland's Russell Knox fell down the leaderboard with a level-par 70 that saw him remain five under, enough for a share of 11th place.

Day two report

Scotland's Russell Knox moved himself into contention with a second-round 65 at the Sony Open.

The 34-year-old recorded six birdies and a bogey to move to within a shot of leaders Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis.

Steele birdied five of his last six holes - the run ruined by a double bogey on the sixth - while Davis made five gains and a bogey as both players recorded 66s during day two in Hawaii.

The pair hold a one-shot lead over a group of nine players, which includes major winner Keegan Bradley and overnight leader Collin Morikawa.

Bradley had five birdies and a bogey in a 66 while fellow American Morikawa birdied the last two holes for a level-par 70.

Day One report

Collin Morikawa will take a two-shot lead into the second round of the Sony Open, battling strong winds to card an error-free 65.

The American, starting on the back nine, birdied the 11th and 18th and picked up three shots on the way in to sit five under.

A chasing pack of four are snapping at his heels, Australian Matt Jones among them having recovered from a dropped shot on the par-three fourth while Ted Potter Junior, Ryan Palmer and Sam Ryder are also in the mix.

Ten players are tied for sixth on two under, including Marc Leishman and Corey Conners, while reigning champion Matt Kuchar is among those sharing 16th place a shot further back.

More than a dozen players were unable to complete their first rounds at the Waialae Country Club owing to darkness, Kramer Hickok the best-placed among them on one over through 16 holes.

Morikawa said: "It's tough out here. If you have a 20-foot birdie putt, you've got to factor in the wind, the rain, everything. So playing last week got me prepared for today in the wind, and I look forward to the next few days.

"I think the harder conditions, the better for me. Ball-strikers just want to control everything -- control the ball -- and I had complete control today. That's what you want to do."

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 7mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 7mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 5hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports4

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 4hRacing
Good Boy Bobby in action5

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6hRacing

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 4h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 6h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

21:24 Aqueduct
7
(7)
Sneads
J: Jorge Vargas Jr
5/6
8
(8)
Mr. Mike
J: Reylu Gutierrez
5/2
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 6h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 5h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 5h
All Football TipsTips & Previews