20/1 Sporting Life winner as Matt Wallace clinches European Masters title with play-off win in Switzerland

The 34-year-old began the day with a four-shot lead but when playing partner Alfredo Garcia-Heredia birdied the last to join him on 11 under, the pair had to return to the 18th tee for an additional hole in Crans-sur-Sierre.

Faced with a near-identical approach shot to the one minutes earlier in regulation play, Wallace hit it to within eight feet – some 15ft closer than his previous effort – to put the pressure back on his opponent who had seized the momentum with his late birdie also guaranteeing his playing privileges for next year.

The 42-year-old Spaniard, whose 132-event wait for a maiden win continues, could not hole his birdie attempt from 18ft and Wallace roared with relief when his putt dropped, fighting back the tears in his post-round interview.

“That’s a hard day. I felt like I played alright. I felt there was a score out there but I couldn’t get anything going,” he told Sky Sports after a level-par 70 saw his advantage whittled away.

“I just kept pushing and Alfredo did what he had to do at the end there. It’s a lot easier to make birdie when you need to on the last.

“It brings back memories of two years ago here when I lost. I wasn’t focused then, that is focus for me right there so I’m buzzing.

“I’ve been playing great and you don’t want to give it away. I stuck at it.”