World Cup of Darts 2025: Best Betting Offers and Free Bets!

World Cup of Darts 2025 Free Bets: How to Claim the Best Offers This Week

The World Cup of Darts 2025 is here, and with World Champion Luke Littler and World Number 1 Luke Humphries teaming up for England it is promising to be an exciting tournament.

The tournament is over in a flash with an intense playing schedule running from Thursday 12 June until Sunday 15 June. Make sure you check out the best offers below and grab some free bets while they are available!

In this article, we break down the best betting promotions available, explain how to use free bets on the World Cup of Darts, and offer key tournament info including format, schedule, and viewing details for UK fans.

Free Bet Offers for the World Cup of Darts

Many bookmakers roll out darts-specific free bet deals, especially during major PDC tournaments. These might include new customer bonuses, enhanced odds-on match winners, or risk-free bets on outrights.

Here’s what you can expect from our leading partners this week:

Sky Bet - Get £50 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet regularly features price boosts, specials, and user-friendly bet builders for darts tournaments. During the World Cup, look out for enhanced odds on team matchups and request-a-bet features.

What makes Sky Bet stand out:

Fast and intuitive interface.

Regular dart-specific boosts.

Sky Bet Club: Earn weekly free bets by opting i.

Paddy Power - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Paddy Power have become a household name in darts due to their sponsorship of the World Darts Championship, often leading the way with darts promotions and free bet opportunities. They’re a great choice for any darts fan looking for an easy-to-use experience Why bet with Paddy Power:

Most likely to offer free bet promotions.

Power Prices: boosted odds on fan favourites.

Excellent mobile app with live updates.

Betfair - Get £50 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Betfair is ideal for strategic bettors, offering great darts markets through both its sportsbook and exchange platforms. You’ll find higher odds, more in-play liquidity, and opportunities to be creative in our betting.

Exchange betting: back or lay outcomes.

Power Prices: boosted odds on fan favourites.

Smart tools for tracking odds fluctuations.

What Is the World Cup of Darts?

Unlike regular PDC events, the World Cup of Darts is a nation-based pairs tournament, meaning players represent their countries in two-player teams. It’s fast-paced, unpredictable, and hugely popular with both fans and bettors.

This year’s competition will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, and includes top players from 40 countries, including Germany, Scotland, China, the Netherlands, and reigning champions England.

When Is the World Cup of Darts 2024?

The tournament begins on Thursday 12 June and runs through to the final on Sunday 15 June. The top 4 seeds (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland) progress straight to the knockout stage while the remaining 36 teams compete in groups of 3, with the winner progressing to the knockout stage

Here’s a quick look at the dates:

Thursday–Friday: Group Stage

Saturday: Last 16 knockout

Sunday: Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and Final

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

(1) England - Luke Humphries & Luke Littler

(2) Wales - Jonny Clayton & Gerwyn Price

(3) Scotland - Gary Anderson & Peter Wright

(4) Northern Ireland - Josh Rock & Daryl Gurney

Argentina - Jesus Salate & Victor Guillin

Australia - Damon Heta & Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Bahrain - Sadeq Mohamed & Hasan Bucheeri

Belgium - Mike De Decker & Dimitri Van den Bergh

Canada - Matt Campbell & Jim Long

China - Xiaochen Zong & Lihao Wen

Chinese Taipei - Pupo Teng-Lieh & An-Sheng Lu

Croatia - Pero Ljubic & Boris Krcmar

Czechia - Karel Sedlacek & Petr Krivka

Denmark - Benjamin Reus & Andreas Hyllgaardhus

Finland - Teemu Harju & Marko Kantele

France - Thibault Tricole & Jacques Labre

Germany - Martin Schindler & Ricardo Pietreczko

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano & Justin Hewitt

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung & Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - György Jehirszki & Gergely Lakatos

India - Nitin Kumar & Mohan Goel

Italy - Michele Turetta & Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan - Ryusei Azemoto & Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma & Valters Melderis

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia - Tengku Shah & Tan Jenn Ming

Netherlands - Danny Noppert & Gian van Veen

New Zealand - Haupai Puha & Mark Cleaver

Norway - Cor Dekker & Kent Joran Sivertsen

Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Paolo Nebrida

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Radek Szaganski

Portugal - Jose de Sousa & Bruno Nascimento

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Keane Barry

Singapore - Paul Lim & Phuay Wei Tan

South Africa - Cameron Carolissen & Devon Petersen

Spain - Daniel Zapata & Ricardo Fernandez

Sweden - Jeffrey de Graaf & Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont & Alex Fehlmann

USA - Danny Lauby & Jules van Dongen

Common Questions About Betting on the World Cup of Darts

Can I use darts free bets on accumulators?

Most bookmakers allow this, but check the individual promo terms before placing an acca with a free bet.

What happens if my free bet wins?

You’ll only receive the winnings from a free bet, this won’t include the free bet stake.

Are in-play bets available during the World Cup of Darts?

Yes, live betting is available on all major platforms, often with dynamic odds and fast-settlement markets.

Can I cash out a free bet?

You might be able to cash out a free bet, but the cash out value will not include the free bet stake so will be lower.

Is the tournament available to stream online?

The 2025 BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN, Viaplay and VTM, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Cup of Darts: Past winners

2024 – England (Humphries/Smith)

2023 – Wales (Price/Clayton)

2022 – Australia (Whitlock/Heta

2021 – Scotland (Wright/Henderson)

2020 – Wales (Price/Clayton)

2019 – Scotland (Anderson/Wright)

2018 – Netherlands (van Gerwen/Barney)

2017 – Netherlands (van Gerwen/Barney)

2016 – England (Taylor/Lewis)

2015 – England (Taylor/Lewis)

2014 – Netherlands (van Gerwen/van Barneveld)

2013 – England (Taylor/Lewis)

2012 – England (Taylor/Lewis)