2026 FIFA World Cup Free Bets Hub

2026 FIFA World Cup Free Bets: Best Betting Offers & Sign Up Bonuses

All World Cup 2026 qualification has concluded. The 48 qualified nations are now confirmed for the tournament taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026. With the world's biggest sporting event on the horizon, UK bookmakers are preparing comprehensive offers and promotions for new and existing customers.

This hub brings together the best 2026 FIFA World Cup free bets, sign up offers, and betting promotions from the UK's leading operators. Whether you're looking to back England's tournament chances, find value in group stage markets, or explore goalscorer specials, you'll find detailed breakdowns of how to claim and use each offer effectively.

All promotions listed are available to UK customers aged 18+ and subject to individual operator terms and conditions. Each offer module below contains full details of eligibility requirements, wagering conditions, and maximum stake limits where applicable. Odds and offers are correct at the time of writing but subject to change.

Featured World Cup 2026 Betting Offers

The following operators are expected to launch dedicated World Cup betting offers in the lead-up to the tournament. Each offer is designed for new customers opening accounts through qualifying links.