2026 FIFA World Cup Tickets: How to Get & Watch Live

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 TICKETS: HOW TO GET & WATCH LIVE

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will be among the most sought-after sporting commodities in history. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams across the USA, Canada and Mexico, fans face unprecedented opportunities and challenges in securing attendance at football's biggest event. This guide explains how UK supporters can navigate the ticket application process, understand pricing structures, plan travel logistics, and explore alternative viewing options.

For broader context on the tournament format, team previews, and betting markets, see our comprehensive 2026 FIFA World Cup Free Bets Hub.

What Is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This expanded 48-team format replaces the previous 32-nation structure, introducing a new group stage configuration with 12 groups of four teams. The tournament will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities.

The competition opens in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, with the final scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. England's group stage fixtures and exact scheduling depend on their seeding and group draw, which FIFA will conduct in late 2025.

All World Cup 2026 qualification has concluded. The 48 qualified nations include traditional powers and several tournament debutants. England secured qualification through UEFA's expanded allocation process.

Which Cities Host the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Sixteen venues across three nations will stage matches:

USA (11 cities):

MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (final venue)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Levi's Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, California

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Canada (2 cities):

BMO Field, Toronto

BC Place, Vancouver

Mexico (3 cities):

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Estadio Akron, Guadalajara

Estadio BBVA, Monterrey

The scale of this host network creates significant travel considerations for supporters following teams through multiple group matches and potential knockout rounds.

How to Get FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets

FIFA manages World Cup ticketing through a phased application system on FIFA.com/tickets. The process typically unfolds in three stages:

Phase One: Random Selection Draw (Early 2026)

The initial sales period opens approximately 12-18 months before the tournament. Supporters create a Ticketing Account on the official FIFA portal and submit applications for specific matches or team-specific series.

Applications during this phase enter a random lottery system. FIFA does not operate on first-come, first-served principles during the draw period. Successful applicants receive confirmation and payment instructions within 4-6 weeks.

Phase Two: First-Come, First-Served (Spring 2026)

Following the draw results, FIFA reopens sales for remaining inventory on a first-come, first-served basis. This phase typically launches 6-8 months before kickoff.

Availability during this window depends heavily on match profile. Group matches featuring lower-seeded teams in distant venues often remain accessible, while knockout rounds and matches involving England, Brazil, Argentina, France, Germany or Spain sell out rapidly.

Phase Three: Last-Minute Sales (May-July 2026)

Final inventory releases occur in the weeks immediately before the tournament. FIFA releases returned tickets, hospitality cancellations, and reserved contingency allocations during this period.

While this phase offers last-resort opportunities, prices may carry premium markups and availability concentrates on group matches rather than knockout fixtures.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices and Categories

Ticket pricing varies by match importance, venue, and seating category. FIFA structures pricing around four categories:

Category 1: Premium seating with optimal sightlines and positioning

Premium seating with optimal sightlines and positioning Category 2: Standard seating in prime sections

Standard seating in prime sections Category 3: General admission in upper tiers or corners

General admission in upper tiers or corners Category 4: Restricted to residents of host countries (not available to international applicants)

Based on previous World Cup pricing structures, UK fans should anticipate these approximate ranges:

Group stage matches: £60-£450 depending on category and fixture profile

Round of 32: £90-£550

Round of 16: £120-£650

Quarter-finals: £180-£900

Semi-finals: £300-£1,400

Final: £450-£1,800

These estimates reflect Category 1-3 pricing. Actual costs will be confirmed when FIFA opens the ticketing portal in early 2026.

What Is the Ticket Application Process?

UK supporters must follow these steps:

1. Create FIFA Ticketing Account

Register on FIFA.com/tickets using valid identification. FIFA requires passport details, contact information, and payment methods during registration.

2. Select Match Preferences

Choose between individual match tickets or team-specific series. Team-following series guarantee tickets for all group matches and subsequent rounds if the team advances. This option carries premium pricing but ensures continuity for supporters travelling long distances.

3. Submit Application During Draw Window

Complete applications during the designated random selection phase. Multiple applications increase selection probability but require separate payments if successful.

4. Await Confirmation

FIFA notifies successful applicants via email. Payment deadlines are strict—typically 48-72 hours from confirmation.

5. Receive Mobile Tickets

FIFA distributes tickets digitally through the official mobile app approximately one month before the tournament. Physical tickets are not issued.

Important Application Deadlines

FIFA announces exact deadlines closer to launch, but historical patterns suggest:

Random selection applications: Open January 2026, close February 2026

Draw results notification: March 2026

First-come, first-served phase: Opens April 2026

Final sales phase: May-July 2026

Monitor FIFA's official channels from late 2025 for confirmed dates.

Travel Considerations for UK Fans

Visa Requirements

UK passport holders benefit from visa-free entry to all three host countries under tourism provisions. However, the USA requires ESTA authorization (£17, valid 2 years), Canada requires eTA authorization (£5, valid 5 years), and Mexico permits 180-day tourist stays without advance authorization.

Supporters attending matches across multiple countries must ensure compliance with all three entry systems.

Inter-City Travel

The geographical spread between host cities creates substantial travel challenges. For example:

Miami to Seattle: 2,735 miles (5+ hour flight)

Vancouver to Mexico City: 2,450 miles (5+ hour flight)

New York to Los Angeles: 2,450 miles (5+ hour flight)

Supporters following England through the group stage should anticipate multiple long-haul internal flights or extensive ground travel. Budget £300-£800 for domestic transportation depending on routing.

Accommodation

Hotel costs vary dramatically by city and tournament phase. Major urban centres like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco command premium rates (£200-£500 per night during tournament weeks). Secondary markets like Kansas City or Philadelphia offer more moderate pricing (£100-£200 per night).

Knockout rounds concentrate in fewer venues, creating accommodation scarcity. Book lodging immediately upon confirming ticket success.

Total Trip Cost Estimate

A realistic budget for UK supporters attending three group matches plus one knockout round:

Return flights (UK to USA/Canada/Mexico): £600-£1,200

Internal flights (3 cities): £400-£800

Accommodation (7-10 nights): £1,000-£3,000

Tickets (4 matches): £400-£1,500

Food, transport, expenses: £500-£1,000

Total estimated cost: £2,900-£7,500 per person

These figures explain why many supporters ultimately choose to experience the tournament from home.

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Home

UK broadcasters will confirm coverage rights in late 2025. Previous tournaments split between BBC and ITV, with both offering free-to-air coverage across all matches.

Watching from the UK eliminates travel complexity while maintaining full tournament access. Supporters can enhance the viewing experience through World Cup betting markets, which offer extensive match, tournament, and player prop options.

All major UK bookmakers provide World Cup coverage, with new customer offers typically launching in the weeks before the tournament begins. These promotions often include enhanced odds, free bet allocations, and risk-free specials structured around group stage matches.

World Cup Betting Markets

Betting operators develop comprehensive markets around the World Cup, creating opportunities for supporters to add a stake to their viewing:

Match result markets across all 104 fixtures

Correct score and both teams to score options

Player props including Golden Boot, assists leaders, and team-specific scorers

Tournament futures covering outright winner, group winners, and top goalscorer

Live betting throughout matches with updated pricing

For detailed analysis of World Cup betting opportunities and strategic approaches to tournament markets, return to our 2026 FIFA World Cup Free Bets Hub.

Ticketing Alternatives and Secondary Markets

Hospitality Packages

FIFA and official partners sell hospitality allocations that bundle premium seating with food, beverage, and venue access. Prices start around £800 per match but guarantee entry when standard tickets sell out.

National Football Association Allocations

The FA receives a quota of tickets for England matches. Registered England Supporters Club members gain priority access through The FA's allocation process. Membership costs £30 annually and significantly improves odds of securing tickets for England fixtures.

Authorized Resale Platform

FIFA operates an official resale portal where fans can return unwanted tickets. This platform opens several months before the tournament and operates throughout the competition. Tickets sold through official resale maintain face value pricing.

Unauthorized Resale Risks

Third-party ticket marketplaces and scalpers operate outside FIFA's control. Tickets purchased through unauthorized channels risk being invalid, duplicated, or rejected at entry. FIFA voids tickets transferred outside official channels and provides no recourse for buyers.

UK consumer protection laws do not extend to purchases made from overseas sellers operating in breach of FIFA's terms and conditions.

Final Considerations

FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets represent a significant investment of time, money, and planning. UK supporters must weigh the extraordinary experience of attending football's premier event against the substantial costs and logistical demands.

Those who successfully navigate the ticket process should begin travel planning immediately upon confirmation. Those who opt to watch from home will find comprehensive coverage and substantial betting markets to complement their viewing.

For ongoing updates on ticket availability, England's fixtures once the draw occurs, betting market analysis, and tournament previews, visit our 2026 FIFA World Cup Free Bets Hub regularly throughout the buildup to June 2026.