Women's Euros Preview & Free Bets 2025

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Preview: Fixtures, Teams, Players to Watch & Predictions

The countdown is on for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, set to take place in Switzerland from July 2 to July 27, 2025. With Europe’s top national teams competing for continental glory, this edition promises thrilling action, breakout stars, and fierce rivalries. Here's everything you need to know about the tournament – including teams, fixtures, key players, and early predictions.

Women’s Euro 2025: Key Facts

Host Nation: Switzerland

Dates: July 2 – July 27, 2025

Teams: 16

Venues: 8 cities across Switzerland including Zurich, Basel, Geneva, and Bern

Defending Champions: England

Full List of Qualified Teams

The final 16 teams will be confirmed after the qualification playoffs conclude in late 2024. So far, the following nations have either qualified automatically or are favorites to secure a spot:

Switzerland (hosts)

England

Germany

France

Sweden

Spain

Netherlands

Italy

Plus 8 more via qualifiers

Women’s Euro 2025 Groups (To Be Confirmed)

The official Women’s Euro 2025 group draw will take place in early 2025. Teams will be split into four groups of four. Expect potential group-stage drama with high-stakes matches featuring some of Europe’s fiercest rivalries.

Players to Watch at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Lauren James (England)

After a breakout tournament in 2022 and a strong showing at the 2023 World Cup, James enters Euro 2025 as one of the most exciting attacking players in the world.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

If fit, the Ballon d’Or winner will bring world-class vision and leadership to Spain’s midfield as they aim for their first European crown.

Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

Still only 23, Oberdorf’s tenacity and tactical intelligence make her a crucial part of Germany’s push to return to the top.

Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland)

The Swiss star will be at the heart of the host nation’s campaign, bringing flair and experience in front of a home crowd.

Tournament Format

Group Stage : Top two teams from each group advance

Knockout Rounds : Quarter-finals → Semi-finals → Final

Final Date: July 27, 2025

Final Venue: Likely Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium (TBC)

Early Predictions: Who Will Win Women’s Euro 2025?

Favorites

England : As reigning champions with a strong squad and world-class coach, England will be one of the teams to beat.

Spain : World Cup champions in 2023, Spain boasts technical brilliance and depth across the pitch.

Germany: With eight Euro titles, you can never count out the Germans in tournament football.

Dark Horses

Netherlands : Euro 2017 winners still have talent and experience.

France: Under new management and with rising stars, they could surprise many.

Why Women’s Euro 2025 Will Be Unmissable

Record attendance expected across Swiss venues

Rising global interest in women’s football

New stars will emerge, alongside familiar legends

Unpredictable matches with tight competition from top to bottom

How to Watch Women’s Euro 2025

All matches will be broadcast live across Europe and streamed online. Expect major coverage from broadcasters like BBC, RTS, ARD, and UEFA.tv. Check local listings closer to the tournament start.

Final Thoughts

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be the biggest yet, continuing the momentum of women’s football worldwide. Whether you're backing the home nation Switzerland or watching to see if England can defend their crown, this summer's tournament will be filled with drama, passion, and unforgettable moments.