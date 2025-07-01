Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Sporting Life
Free BetsNew!Racing Free BetsSports Free BetsBetting Guides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
All Free Bets

Women's Euros Preview & Free Bets 2025

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Preview: Fixtures, Teams, Players to Watch & Predictions

 

The countdown is on for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, set to take place in Switzerland from July 2 to July 27, 2025. With Europe’s top national teams competing for continental glory, this edition promises thrilling action, breakout stars, and fierce rivalries. Here's everything you need to know about the tournament – including teams, fixtures, key players, and early predictions.

Best Betting Offers for Womens Euros 2025

We’ve gathered the best welcome offers from our partners below, whether you're a new customer or a returning punter, there’s something for everyone.

Sky Bet Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find value ahead of matches. Expect special markets and fun promos tied to each round.

Betfair - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos in advance of the big matches.

Women’s Euro 2025: Key Facts

  • Host Nation: Switzerland

  • Dates: July 2 – July 27, 2025

  • Teams: 16

  • Venues: 8 cities across Switzerland including Zurich, Basel, Geneva, and Bern

  • Defending Champions: England

Full List of Qualified Teams

The final 16 teams will be confirmed after the qualification playoffs conclude in late 2024. So far, the following nations have either qualified automatically or are favorites to secure a spot:

  • Switzerland (hosts)

  • England

  • Germany

  • France

  • Sweden

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Italy

  • Plus 8 more via qualifiers

Women’s Euro 2025 Groups (To Be Confirmed)

The official Women’s Euro 2025 group draw will take place in early 2025. Teams will be split into four groups of four. Expect potential group-stage drama with high-stakes matches featuring some of Europe’s fiercest rivalries.

Players to Watch at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Lauren James (England)

After a breakout tournament in 2022 and a strong showing at the 2023 World Cup, James enters Euro 2025 as one of the most exciting attacking players in the world.

Alexia Putellas (Spain)

If fit, the Ballon d’Or winner will bring world-class vision and leadership to Spain’s midfield as they aim for their first European crown.

Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

Still only 23, Oberdorf’s tenacity and tactical intelligence make her a crucial part of Germany’s push to return to the top.

Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland)

The Swiss star will be at the heart of the host nation’s campaign, bringing flair and experience in front of a home crowd.

Tournament Format

  • Group Stage: Top two teams from each group advance

  • Knockout Rounds: Quarter-finals → Semi-finals → Final

  • Final Date: July 27, 2025

  • Final Venue: Likely Zurich’s Letzigrund Stadium (TBC)

Early Predictions: Who Will Win Women’s Euro 2025?

Favorites

  • England: As reigning champions with a strong squad and world-class coach, England will be one of the teams to beat.

  • Spain: World Cup champions in 2023, Spain boasts technical brilliance and depth across the pitch.

  • Germany: With eight Euro titles, you can never count out the Germans in tournament football.

Dark Horses

  • Netherlands: Euro 2017 winners still have talent and experience.

  • France: Under new management and with rising stars, they could surprise many.

Why Women’s Euro 2025 Will Be Unmissable

  • Record attendance expected across Swiss venues

  • Rising global interest in women’s football

  • New stars will emerge, alongside familiar legends

  • Unpredictable matches with tight competition from top to bottom

How to Watch Women’s Euro 2025

All matches will be broadcast live across Europe and streamed online. Expect major coverage from broadcasters like BBC, RTS, ARD, and UEFA.tv. Check local listings closer to the tournament start.

Final Thoughts

 

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 is set to be the biggest yet, continuing the momentum of women’s football worldwide. Whether you're backing the home nation Switzerland or watching to see if England can defend their crown, this summer's tournament will be filled with drama, passion, and unforgettable moments.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Sports Free Bets