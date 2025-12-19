Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Find out how to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua live on Netflix tonight. UK start times, Netflix subscription costs, and how to stream the Miami fight.

Where to Watch Paul vs Joshua on Netflix: UK Time, Subscription Price & Live Stream

skybet logo
View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Paul vs Joshua Betting: New Customer Boosts

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.

Compliance Note: 18+ Only. New customers only. Max stake applies (usually £1). Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Is Paul vs Joshua on PPV?

No. In a major shift for the sport, the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight will not be on traditional Pay-Per-View. Instead, the "Judgment Day" card is included at no extra cost for all active Netflix subscribers.

Crucial for UK Viewers: Because this is a live-broadcast sporting event, you are legally required to have a UK TV Licence to watch the stream on Netflix as it happens.

Netflix UK Plans and Prices (December 2025)

If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a monthly plan to watch the fight. There is no long-term contract, and you can cancel anytime.

Netflix Plan Monthly Price Quality
Standard with Ads £5.99 Full HD (1080p)
Standard (Ad-free) £12.99 Full HD (1080p)
Premium £18.99 Ultra HD (4K) + HDR

Broadcast Schedule & Commentary Team

The Netflix live stream begins at 1:00 AM GMT on Saturday, 20 December. The main event ring-walks for Paul vs Joshua are expected at approximately 3:30 AM GMT.

The star-studded broadcast team includes:

  • Host: Kate Scott
  • Desk Analysts: Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali, and Andre Ward
  • Ringside Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, David Haye, and Crystina Poncher
  • Reporter: Ariel Helwani

How to Find the Fight on Netflix

  • Search: Simply type "Paul vs Joshua" into the Netflix search bar.
  • The "Live" Tab: Look for the "Live" badge on your home screen once the broadcast starts.
  • Reminders: Click the "Bell" icon on the event page to get a push notification on your phone when the fighters start their ring-walks.

Tip: Use the "Start from Beginning" feature if you log in late and want to see the full undercard, featuring the Alycia Baumgardner vs Lela Beaudoin world title fight.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets