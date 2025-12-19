Where to Watch Paul vs Joshua on Netflix: UK Time, Subscription Price & Live Stream

Paul vs Joshua Betting: New Customer Boosts
Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.
- Paddy Power: Get Paul to Win at 80/1
- Paddy Power: Get Joshua to Win at 50/1
- Sky Bet: Get Joshua to Win by KO/TKO at 50/1
- Sky Bet: Get Joshua to Win by Points/Decision at 70/1
- Betfair: Get Joshua to Win at 50/1 plus £10 free bet on football
Compliance Note: 18+ Only. New customers only. Max stake applies (usually £1). Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.
Is Paul vs Joshua on PPV?
No. In a major shift for the sport, the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight will not be on traditional Pay-Per-View. Instead, the "Judgment Day" card is included at no extra cost for all active Netflix subscribers.
Crucial for UK Viewers: Because this is a live-broadcast sporting event, you are legally required to have a UK TV Licence to watch the stream on Netflix as it happens.
Netflix UK Plans and Prices (December 2025)
If you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a monthly plan to watch the fight. There is no long-term contract, and you can cancel anytime.
|Netflix Plan
|Monthly Price
|Quality
|Standard with Ads
|£5.99
|Full HD (1080p)
|Standard (Ad-free)
|£12.99
|Full HD (1080p)
|Premium
|£18.99
|Ultra HD (4K) + HDR
Broadcast Schedule & Commentary Team
The Netflix live stream begins at 1:00 AM GMT on Saturday, 20 December. The main event ring-walks for Paul vs Joshua are expected at approximately 3:30 AM GMT.
The star-studded broadcast team includes:
- Host: Kate Scott
- Desk Analysts: Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali, and Andre Ward
- Ringside Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, David Haye, and Crystina Poncher
- Reporter: Ariel Helwani
How to Find the Fight on Netflix
- Search: Simply type "Paul vs Joshua" into the Netflix search bar.
- The "Live" Tab: Look for the "Live" badge on your home screen once the broadcast starts.
- Reminders: Click the "Bell" icon on the event page to get a push notification on your phone when the fighters start their ring-walks.
Tip: Use the "Start from Beginning" feature if you log in late and want to see the full undercard, featuring the Alycia Baumgardner vs Lela Beaudoin world title fight.