What Happens if Anthony Joshua Loses to Jake Paul? Legacy & Retirement

Paul vs Joshua: Final Match-Day Betting Offers

A "No-Win" Situation for Anthony Joshua? For two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (28-4), tonight’s clash with Jake Paul (12-1) is being framed as a high-stakes gamble. While victory is the expected outcome, a defeat would represent a seismic shift in the boxing world. Joshua isn't just fighting for a rumoured £70 million purse; he is fighting to keep his career alive.

The Death of the "Battle of Britain": Fury vs Joshua 2026 The most immediate consequence of a Joshua loss would be the total collapse of the long-awaited mega-fight against Tyson Fury. Promoter Frank Warren has described tonight's event as a "car crash," warning that while it generates massive money, a "sensational loss" would leave Joshua with nowhere to go. AJ’s roadmap for 2026 was supposed to lead through Miami and into a world-level return in February. A loss to an "influencer-boxer" would derail that momentum entirely, likely ending any chance of the Fury fight ever taking place.

Eddie Hearn’s "Retirement" Warning Joshua’s long-time promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been unusually blunt about the risks. Labelling a potential loss as "catastrophic" and "awfully embarrassing," Hearn suggested that retirement would be the only logical next step. "AJ should retire if he loses," Hearn recently told reporters. "I don’t see a world where Jake Paul wins this fight... but if the unthinkable happens, the weight of boxing would be too much to carry."

Legacy at Risk: From Icon to "Cautionary Tale" Boxing history is defined by its upsets, but a Joshua loss tonight would be unprecedented. Currently ranked #3 by the WBC, AJ’s elite status is on the line: World Rankings: A loss to Paul—who sits outside the top 50—would see Joshua stripped of his world title contention status by the major governing bodies.

A Permanent Stain: Joshua's legendary wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr. would forever be overshadowed by the ignominy of being the first elite heavyweight to lose to "The Problem Child."