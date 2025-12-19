Menu icon
Is this the end for AJ? We explore the consequences of a shock Jake Paul victory, from the collapse of the Tyson Fury fight to Eddie Hearn's retirement warning.

What Happens if Anthony Joshua Loses to Jake Paul? Legacy & Retirement

A "No-Win" Situation for Anthony Joshua?

For two-time unified champion Anthony Joshua (28-4), tonight’s clash with Jake Paul (12-1) is being framed as a high-stakes gamble. While victory is the expected outcome, a defeat would represent a seismic shift in the boxing world. Joshua isn't just fighting for a rumoured £70 million purse; he is fighting to keep his career alive.

The Death of the "Battle of Britain": Fury vs Joshua 2026

The most immediate consequence of a Joshua loss would be the total collapse of the long-awaited mega-fight against Tyson Fury. Promoter Frank Warren has described tonight's event as a "car crash," warning that while it generates massive money, a "sensational loss" would leave Joshua with nowhere to go.

AJ’s roadmap for 2026 was supposed to lead through Miami and into a world-level return in February. A loss to an "influencer-boxer" would derail that momentum entirely, likely ending any chance of the Fury fight ever taking place.

Eddie Hearn’s "Retirement" Warning

Joshua’s long-time promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been unusually blunt about the risks. Labelling a potential loss as "catastrophic" and "awfully embarrassing," Hearn suggested that retirement would be the only logical next step.

"AJ should retire if he loses," Hearn recently told reporters. "I don’t see a world where Jake Paul wins this fight... but if the unthinkable happens, the weight of boxing would be too much to carry."

Legacy at Risk: From Icon to "Cautionary Tale"

Boxing history is defined by its upsets, but a Joshua loss tonight would be unprecedented. Currently ranked #3 by the WBC, AJ’s elite status is on the line:

  • World Rankings: A loss to Paul—who sits outside the top 50—would see Joshua stripped of his world title contention status by the major governing bodies.
  • A Permanent Stain: Joshua's legendary wins over Wladimir Klitschko and Andy Ruiz Jr. would forever be overshadowed by the ignominy of being the first elite heavyweight to lose to "The Problem Child."

The Weight of the Sport

As the 3:30 AM GMT ring-walk time approaches, Joshua carries the credibility of professional boxing on his shoulders. For many purists, he is the "saviour" sent to end the crossover boxing era.

How to Watch: The fight streams live on Netflix from 1:00 AM GMT. Reminder: UK viewers must have a valid TV Licence to stream the broadcast live.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

