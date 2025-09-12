St Leger Day 2 Free Bets & Offers!

Day 2 of the 2025 St Leger Festival at Doncaster (Friday, September 12) promises another thrilling card, with multiple high-stakes races, each-way value and opportunities to make the most of free bets and promotions from bookmakers. Whether you’re following the Doncaster Cup, flying juveniles or fillies’ handicaps, there’s something for all racing fans — and bettors.

Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place a £5 Bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Conditions & Form Insights

Ground & Weather : Rain earlier in the week has softened the going. Horses who handle cut or softer ground are likely to be advantaged.

Stamina vs Speed : The longer distance races favour stayers; speed will matter in the five-furlong sprint, but the soft ground could neutralise some fast finishing horses.

Consistency & Return to Form: Sweet William has been consistent and is well-suited to the Cup, despite not having won many races recently. Juveniles like Hankelow could be undervalued if their debut runs are backed up well.

Free Bets & Betting Offers

Bookmakers traditionally go all-in for the St Leger Festival, meaning you’ll find:

New customer free bets – enhanced welcome bonuses tied to the big races.

Money-back specials – get a free bet if your horse finishes second or third.

Extra places – a common offer in big-field handicaps on Day One.

Where to watch the St Leger Festival

The card will be shown live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Racing, with coverage starting at 1:00pm and 12:30pm respectively.

St Leger Day One Betting Tips

Visit our Racing Tips Centre for our latest fancies at Doncaster.