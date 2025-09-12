Menu icon
Claim the best St Leger Festival Day 2 betting offers and horse racing free bets. Get our betting tips, and offers from Sky Bet, Betfair & Paddy Power .

St Leger Day 2 Free Bets & Offers!

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Day 2 of the 2025 St Leger Festival at Doncaster (Friday, September 12) promises another thrilling card, with multiple high-stakes races, each-way value and opportunities to make the most of free bets and promotions from bookmakers. Whether you’re following the Doncaster Cup, flying juveniles or fillies’ handicaps, there’s something for all racing fans — and bettors.

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Conditions & Form Insights

  • Ground & Weather: Rain earlier in the week has softened the going. Horses who handle cut or softer ground are likely to be advantaged.

  • Stamina vs Speed: The longer distance races favour stayers; speed will matter in the five-furlong sprint, but the soft ground could neutralise some fast finishing horses.

  • Consistency & Return to Form: Sweet William has been consistent and is well-suited to the Cup, despite not having won many races recently. Juveniles like Hankelow could be undervalued if their debut runs are backed up well.

Free Bets & Betting Offers

Bookmakers traditionally go all-in for the St Leger Festival, meaning you’ll find:

  • New customer free bets – enhanced welcome bonuses tied to the big races.

  • Money-back specials – get a free bet if your horse finishes second or third.

  • Extra places – a common offer in big-field handicaps on Day One.

Where to watch the St Leger Festival 

The card will be shown live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Racing, with coverage starting at 1:00pm and 12:30pm respectively. 

St Leger Day One Betting Tips

Visit our Racing Tips Centre for our latest fancies at Doncaster.

 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

