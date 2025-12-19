Menu icon
Anthony Joshua weighs in at 243.4lbs for Jake Paul fight. Discover how the 245lb weight clause and lean physique affect the tactical battle in Miami.

Paul vs Joshua Weight Clause: AJ Hits Lightest Weight in 4 Years

The Weigh-In: Joshua Hits the Limit

When Anthony Joshua stepped onto the scales at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Thursday, he silenced any doubts about his conditioning. Weighing in at 243.4lbs, the former two-time champion has recorded his lightest weight in four years. This wasn't just a fitness choice; it was a contractual requirement for tonight’s clash.

A unique 245lb weight limit was imposed on Joshua to bridge the gap with the naturally smaller Jake Paul (12-1). For Joshua, who tipped the scales at 252.5lbs for his 2024 bout with Daniel Dubois, the discipline required for this camp signals a return to the athletic, mobile frame of his early career.

Tactical Breakdown: Speed vs. Thud

The weights suggest a high-paced encounter rather than a stationary slugfest:

  • The 22ft Ring Factor: Combined with his lean 243lb frame, Joshua is built to chase. The lighter weight suggests he has prioritised "gas tank" and lateral movement to cut off the oversized ring.
  • Paul’s Heavyweight Debut: Jake Paul weighed 216.6lbs. While nearly 27lbs lighter than AJ, this is a lean version of Paul compared to the 227lbs he carried against Mike Tyson. Paul is banking on agility and "pop" rather than trying to out-muscle the Brit.
  • No Rehydration Clause: Crucially, there is no restriction on how much weight the fighters can put back on before the first bell. Experts expect Joshua to walk into the ring closer to 250lbs tonight.

Summary: A Dangerous Assignment

While the weight clause was designed to favour Paul, a leaner, faster Anthony Joshua may be a more dangerous prospect than a bulky one. With the 3:30 AM GMT ring-walks approaching, the physical advantage still lies firmly with the professional heavyweight veteran.

Watch Live: The full card streams on Netflix starting at 1:00 AM GMT. Remember, a UK TV Licence is required for live streaming.

