Paul vs Joshua Weight Clause: AJ Hits Lightest Weight in 4 Years

The Weigh-In: Joshua Hits the Limit

When Anthony Joshua stepped onto the scales at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Thursday, he silenced any doubts about his conditioning. Weighing in at 243.4lbs, the former two-time champion has recorded his lightest weight in four years. This wasn't just a fitness choice; it was a contractual requirement for tonight’s clash.

A unique 245lb weight limit was imposed on Joshua to bridge the gap with the naturally smaller Jake Paul (12-1). For Joshua, who tipped the scales at 252.5lbs for his 2024 bout with Daniel Dubois, the discipline required for this camp signals a return to the athletic, mobile frame of his early career.