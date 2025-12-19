Paul vs Joshua: Pro or Exhibition? Official Fight Rules & Sanctioning

Paul vs Joshua: Best Betting Offers & Odds
Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.
Is Paul vs Joshua a 'Real' Fight?
Following the controversy of previous influencer events, fans are asking: is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a sanctioned professional fight? The answer is yes. Unlike Paul’s exhibition against Mike Tyson, this event—billed as "Judgment Day"—is a fully sanctioned heavyweight match.
The Florida Athletic Commission has confirmed the bout will be conducted under unified professional boxing rules. The result will be added to the official BoxRec records for both fighters.
For Jake Paul (12-2), this is a chance to bounce back from his recent loss to Gervonta Davis. For Anthony Joshua (28-4), this is his first appearance since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and subsequent elbow surgery.
Official Fight Rules and Regulations
The commission has enforced strict professional standards to distinguish this from an exhibition:
- Rounds: Eight 3-minute rounds. Unlike the shorter two-minute rounds seen in exhibitions, this favours Joshua’s championship stamina.
- Gloves: Regulation 10oz gloves will be used, providing the standard impact expected in heavyweight boxing.
- The 245lb Weight Limit: To ensure a competitive balance, a contractual limit was set for Joshua. AJ successfully weighed in at 243.4lbs, his leanest weight in years. Paul tipped the scales at 227lbs.
- Knockouts: There are no "no-KO" clauses. The referee has the authority to stop the fight just as they would in a world title bout.
What is at stake for 'AJ'?
This isn't just a big-money Netflix special. Joshua is currently fighting to regain his standing in the WBC and IBF rankings. A loss to an influencer-turned-boxer would effectively end his hopes of a 2026 "Battle of Britain" mega-fight against Tyson Fury.
As per professional regulations, both men will face mandatory medical suspensions after the final bell, ensuring athlete safety is prioritised in this high-stakes contest.