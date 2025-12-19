Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a real professional fight? We explain the Florida Athletic Commission rules, the 245lb weight limit, and the official 10oz glove requirements.

Paul vs Joshua: Pro or Exhibition? Official Fight Rules & Sanctioning

betfair logo
View the latest offer from Betfair

Paul vs Joshua: Best Betting Offers & Odds

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.

Compliance Note: 18+ Only. New customers only. Max stake applies (usually £1). Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Is Paul vs Joshua a 'Real' Fight?

Following the controversy of previous influencer events, fans are asking: is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a sanctioned professional fight? The answer is yes. Unlike Paul’s exhibition against Mike Tyson, this event—billed as "Judgment Day"—is a fully sanctioned heavyweight match.

The Florida Athletic Commission has confirmed the bout will be conducted under unified professional boxing rules. The result will be added to the official BoxRec records for both fighters.

For Jake Paul (12-2), this is a chance to bounce back from his recent loss to Gervonta Davis. For Anthony Joshua (28-4), this is his first appearance since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and subsequent elbow surgery.

Official Fight Rules and Regulations

The commission has enforced strict professional standards to distinguish this from an exhibition:

  • Rounds: Eight 3-minute rounds. Unlike the shorter two-minute rounds seen in exhibitions, this favours Joshua’s championship stamina.
  • Gloves: Regulation 10oz gloves will be used, providing the standard impact expected in heavyweight boxing.
  • The 245lb Weight Limit: To ensure a competitive balance, a contractual limit was set for Joshua. AJ successfully weighed in at 243.4lbs, his leanest weight in years. Paul tipped the scales at 227lbs.
  • Knockouts: There are no "no-KO" clauses. The referee has the authority to stop the fight just as they would in a world title bout.

What is at stake for 'AJ'?

This isn't just a big-money Netflix special. Joshua is currently fighting to regain his standing in the WBC and IBF rankings. A loss to an influencer-turned-boxer would effectively end his hopes of a 2026 "Battle of Britain" mega-fight against Tyson Fury.

As per professional regulations, both men will face mandatory medical suspensions after the final bell, ensuring athlete safety is prioritised in this high-stakes contest.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets