Paul vs Joshua: Pro or Exhibition? Official Fight Rules & Sanctioning

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua . These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.

Is Paul vs Joshua a 'Real' Fight?

Following the controversy of previous influencer events, fans are asking: is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua a sanctioned professional fight? The answer is yes. Unlike Paul’s exhibition against Mike Tyson, this event—billed as "Judgment Day"—is a fully sanctioned heavyweight match.

The Florida Athletic Commission has confirmed the bout will be conducted under unified professional boxing rules. The result will be added to the official BoxRec records for both fighters.

For Jake Paul (12-2), this is a chance to bounce back from his recent loss to Gervonta Davis. For Anthony Joshua (28-4), this is his first appearance since his 2024 knockout loss to Daniel Dubois and subsequent elbow surgery.