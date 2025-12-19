Paul vs Joshua - Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - Get Jake Paul at 80/1 or Anthony Joshua at 50/1

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1 OR JOSHUA AT 50/1
The wait is almost over. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the sporting world will converge on Miami’s Kaseya Center for a heavyweight clash that defies logic, tradition, and expectation. Anthony Joshua (28-4), a two-time unified king of the world, steps into the ring against Jake Paul (12-1), the disruptor who has turned the boxing establishment on its head.
Whether you see this as a clinical "sanctioned slaughter" or the greatest upset in history, Paddy Power is giving new customers the chance to pick a side with astronomical value.
The Offer: Pick Your Side at 80/1 or 50/1
Anthony Joshua enters as the heavy 1/12 favourite, while Jake Paul is the 13/2 underdog. Paddy Power has blown those prices out of the water for new customers:
- Option A: Get 80/1 on Jake Paul to win.
- Option B: Get 50/1 on Anthony Joshua to win.
How to Claim:
- Sign up to Paddy Power via this link.
- Deposit a minimum of £5 via Debit Card or Apple Pay.
- Place a maximum £1 bet on your chosen fighter in the "Match Odds" market.
- The Reward: If your fighter wins, winnings are topped up in Free Bets to the enhanced value.
18+ | New Customers Only | Max Stake £1 | T&Cs Apply | BeGambleAware.org
PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1 OR JOSHUA AT 50/1
Why Back Anthony Joshua at 50/1?
If you are a boxing purist, 50/1 on AJ is the standout value of the year.
1. The Power Gap
Joshua has 25 knockouts on his record. Tonight, the 10oz glove choice is a terrifying advantage. These are professional "fight gloves" with minimal padding, designed to transmit the full force of AJ’s world-class power.
2. The Lean Machine
Joshua weighed in at 243.4lbs—his lightest in four years. He has trained at high altitude in Spain to ensure his cardiovascular "engine" can hunt Paul down in the 22ft ring for all eight rounds.
3. Professional Pride
A loss is unthinkable for AJ. It would end hopes of a 2026 Tyson Fury mega-fight. Expect a "surgical" performance from a man fighting for his legacy.
Why Back Jake Paul at 80/1?
At 80/1, the "Problem Child" is a high-ceiling value play for those backing the disruptor.
1. The 22ft Ring Advantage
Paul’s team negotiated an oversized ring. This gives Paul the "real estate" to move and circle, aiming to frustrate Joshua and drag him into "deep water" in the later rounds.
2. The Andy Ruiz Blueprint
Paul has obsessively studied the tape of AJ’s loss to Ruiz. He knows Joshua can be timed. If Paul slips inside the jab and lands his signature overhand right, he has a genuine puncher’s chance.
3. Psychological Edge
Paul has zero to lose. If the fight passes the third round and he is still standing, the mental pressure on the heavy favourite will begin to mount.
Fight Night: Tactical Breakdown
This is a sanctioned professional contest. Results go on the records, knockouts are permitted, and the $184 million prize pool highlights the massive scale of this Netflix-backed event.
- UK Start Time: Main card begins 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday).
- Ring-walks: Estimated 3:30 AM GMT.
- Broadcast: Netflix (UK TV Licence Required).
PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1 OR JOSHUA AT 50/1
Terms and Conditions
80/1 JAKE PAUL TO BEAT ANTHONY JOSHUA
Who can take part?
- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
How & when can I qualify?
- Open a new account using promo code YSACLL
- Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua, Saturday 20th December.
- Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
What can I win?
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 80/1 payout, credited in free bets.
When will I get my prize?
- You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
Other essential stuff:
- Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
- The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.
Terms and Conditions
Who can take part?
- New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.
How & when can I qualify?
- Open a new account using promo code
- Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.
- Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Anthony Joshua to beat Jake Paul, Saturday 20th December.
- Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.
What can I win?
- If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bets.
When will I get my prize?
- You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.
What else do I need to know?
- Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
- You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
- If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
- Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
- The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.
Other essential stuff:
- Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
- The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.