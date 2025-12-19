Paul vs Joshua - Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - Get Jake Paul at 80/1 or Anthony Joshua at 50/1

The wait is almost over. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the sporting world will converge on Miami’s Kaseya Center for a heavyweight clash that defies logic, tradition, and expectation. Anthony Joshua (28-4), a two-time unified king of the world, steps into the ring against Jake Paul (12-1), the disruptor who has turned the boxing establishment on its head.

Whether you see this as a clinical "sanctioned slaughter" or the greatest upset in history, Paddy Power is giving new customers the chance to pick a side with astronomical value.

The Offer: Pick Your Side at 80/1 or 50/1 Anthony Joshua enters as the heavy 1/12 favourite, while Jake Paul is the 13/2 underdog. Paddy Power has blown those prices out of the water for new customers: Option A: Get 80/1 on Jake Paul to win.

Get 80/1 on Jake Paul to win. Option B: Get 50/1 on Anthony Joshua to win. How to Claim: Sign up to Paddy Power via this link. Deposit a minimum of £5 via Debit Card or Apple Pay. Place a maximum £1 bet on your chosen fighter in the "Match Odds" market. The Reward: If your fighter wins, winnings are topped up in Free Bets to the enhanced value. 18+ | New Customers Only | Max Stake £1 | T&Cs Apply | BeGambleAware.org

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: GET PAUL AT 80/1 OR JOSHUA AT 50/1 Why Back Anthony Joshua at 50/1? If you are a boxing purist, 50/1 on AJ is the standout value of the year. 1. The Power Gap Joshua has 25 knockouts on his record. Tonight, the 10oz glove choice is a terrifying advantage. These are professional "fight gloves" with minimal padding, designed to transmit the full force of AJ’s world-class power. 2. The Lean Machine Joshua weighed in at 243.4lbs—his lightest in four years. He has trained at high altitude in Spain to ensure his cardiovascular "engine" can hunt Paul down in the 22ft ring for all eight rounds. 3. Professional Pride A loss is unthinkable for AJ. It would end hopes of a 2026 Tyson Fury mega-fight. Expect a "surgical" performance from a man fighting for his legacy.

Why Back Jake Paul at 80/1? At 80/1, the "Problem Child" is a high-ceiling value play for those backing the disruptor. 1. The 22ft Ring Advantage Paul’s team negotiated an oversized ring. This gives Paul the "real estate" to move and circle, aiming to frustrate Joshua and drag him into "deep water" in the later rounds. 2. The Andy Ruiz Blueprint Paul has obsessively studied the tape of AJ’s loss to Ruiz. He knows Joshua can be timed. If Paul slips inside the jab and lands his signature overhand right, he has a genuine puncher’s chance. 3. Psychological Edge Paul has zero to lose. If the fight passes the third round and he is still standing, the mental pressure on the heavy favourite will begin to mount.

Fight Night: Tactical Breakdown This is a sanctioned professional contest. Results go on the records, knockouts are permitted, and the $184 million prize pool highlights the massive scale of this Netflix-backed event. UK Start Time: Main card begins 1:00 AM GMT (Saturday).

Estimated 3:30 AM GMT. Broadcast: Netflix (UK TV Licence Required).