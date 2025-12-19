Menu icon
Why the 10oz glove choice is a game-changer for Paul vs Joshua. We explore how the Florida Athletic Commission rules favour the heavy-handed Anthony Joshua.

Paul vs Joshua Glove Choice: Why 10oz Favours Anthony Joshua

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Final Betting Offers

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.

Compliance Note: 18+ Only. New customers only. Max stake applies (usually £1). Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

The "Brick" Factor: Pro Standard vs Exhibition

In a professional heavyweight contest, the difference between a "spectacle" and a "sanctioned slaughter" often comes down to just a few ounces of padding. For tonight’s "Judgment Day" clash, the choice of 10oz gloves represents a significant victory for Anthony Joshua’s camp and a daunting reality for Jake Paul (12-1).

Standard professional heavyweight fights are contested in 10oz gloves. While it sounds technical, the implications for a puncher of Joshua’s calibre are immense:

  • Less Padding, More Power: 10oz gloves are the minimum allowed for heavyweights. For Anthony Joshua (28-4), whose power has ended 25 fights early, these gloves offer almost no protection for his opponent.
  • Knuckle Penetration: Unlike the bulky 14oz "safety" gloves Paul wore in his exhibition against Mike Tyson, the 10oz pro fight glove allows the knuckles to "sink in," transmitting the full force of the blow directly to the target.

Sanctioned for Damage: The Florida Commission Rules

Despite early rumours of exhibition-style safety measures, the Florida Athletic Commission has sanctioned this as a full professional bout. This means 10oz gloves, three-minute rounds, and a result that goes on their permanent records.

Team Joshua insisted on these standards to ensure the fight has "teeth." By forcing the 10oz choice, Joshua has ensured that every heavy jab he lands through Paul's guard will have maximum impact.

Glove Weight Comparison

Glove Weight Context Typical Impact
16oz Heavy Sparring Maximum protection; "pillows" designed for safety.
14oz Paul vs Tyson (Exhibition) Increased padding to reduce knockout likelihood.
12oz Amateur Heavyweight Standard for safety-first competitive bouts.
10oz Paul vs Joshua Pro standard; minimal padding, maximum power transfer.

Velocity and Defence

While 10oz gloves favour the puncher, they also change the physics of the fight. Lighter gloves allow for faster hand speed—a benefit for a world-class athlete like Joshua. Furthermore, smaller gloves are harder to "hide" behind. In 16oz sparring gloves, a fighter can "shell up" to block shots. In 10oz gloves, the gaps are wider, making Paul's defensive task exponentially harder.

Viewing Info: The main event ring-walks are scheduled for 3:30 AM GMT tonight. Live on Netflix. Reminder: A UK TV Licence is required to watch the live stream.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

