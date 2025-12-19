Paul vs Joshua Glove Choice: Why 10oz Favours Anthony Joshua

The "Brick" Factor: Pro Standard vs Exhibition In a professional heavyweight contest, the difference between a "spectacle" and a "sanctioned slaughter" often comes down to just a few ounces of padding. For tonight’s "Judgment Day" clash, the choice of 10oz gloves represents a significant victory for Anthony Joshua’s camp and a daunting reality for Jake Paul (12-1). Standard professional heavyweight fights are contested in 10oz gloves. While it sounds technical, the implications for a puncher of Joshua’s calibre are immense: Less Padding, More Power: 10oz gloves are the minimum allowed for heavyweights. For Anthony Joshua (28-4) , whose power has ended 25 fights early, these gloves offer almost no protection for his opponent.

Knuckle Penetration: Unlike the bulky 14oz "safety" gloves Paul wore in his exhibition against Mike Tyson, the 10oz pro fight glove allows the knuckles to "sink in," transmitting the full force of the blow directly to the target.

Sanctioned for Damage: The Florida Commission Rules Despite early rumours of exhibition-style safety measures, the Florida Athletic Commission has sanctioned this as a full professional bout. This means 10oz gloves, three-minute rounds, and a result that goes on their permanent records. Team Joshua insisted on these standards to ensure the fight has "teeth." By forcing the 10oz choice, Joshua has ensured that every heavy jab he lands through Paul's guard will have maximum impact.

Glove Weight Comparison Glove Weight Context Typical Impact 16oz Heavy Sparring Maximum protection; "pillows" designed for safety. 14oz Paul vs Tyson (Exhibition) Increased padding to reduce knockout likelihood. 12oz Amateur Heavyweight Standard for safety-first competitive bouts. 10oz Paul vs Joshua Pro standard; minimal padding, maximum power transfer.