Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: England v Serbia, 60/1 for a goal to be scored

England

England’s campaign has been near-flawless. They have an expected goals (xG) of 2.11 ahead of this match, while Serbia are pegged at around 0.60 xG.

This suggests England will not only dominate possession and territory, but also create a significantly higher volume/quality of chances.

England are converting their dominance into real goals and — crucially — clean sheets. Their defence has yet to concede in the group so far.

Their attacking threats are well-balanced: they have players who can both create and finish chances, which aligns with the strong xG figure.

The margin between xG for and xG against implies a comfortable tilt in their favour.

Key metrics to note:

England’s predicted xG of 2.11 suggests they should score at least 2 goals under “average” finishing.

Serbia’s 0.60 predicted xG suggests they may struggle to break England down and may not generate many meaningful chances.

The low xG for Serbia and the strong defensive record of England suggests a high probability of a clean sheet for the hosts.

Serbia

Serbia arrive with a tougher mountain to climb. The xG projection (≈ 0.60) indicates their attacking threat is limited in this fixture.

Historically Serbia have not fared well in away matches versus England.

Their form has been patchy in the qualifiers — capable of decent results but lacking consistency and big-chance creation when up against stronger teams.

From a metrics perspective:

With only ~0.6 expected goals, Serbia will likely need to outperform the model (i.e., either create higher-quality chances or enjoy strong finishing) if they are to threaten.

Their defensive risk is higher than England’s given the gulf in predicted performance.

Head-to-Head & Context

England have maintained a winning run versus Serbia and are yet to be defeated in recent meetings.

The historical data and current metrics both point to England as favourites.

The xG gap (2.11 vs 0.60) further bolsters the argument that England will dominate not just on the surface but by chance-quality too.

What to Expect

England will probably carry most of the play, dominate possession, and attempt to impose their style. The xG figure suggests they will create multiple high-quality chances.

Serbia will need to either disrupt England’s attacking rhythm or rely on transitions/counter-attacks to generate their few chances — but the predicted 0.6 xG suggests the model doesn’t expect many.

Clean sheet probability for England is high given the defensive record and Serbia’s reduced offensive metric.

The Numbers

· England average 68% possession across qualifiers.

· They’ve scored 18 goals and conceded 0 so far.

· Harry Kane has contributed to 9 of those goals (6 goals, 3 assists).

· Serbia have averaged just 8.4 shots per game in qualifying, compared to England’s 15.6.

· England’s last five matches have seen Over 2.5 Goals land 4 times.

