Get the latest Premier League free bet offers and promotions for Liverpool vs Man Utd. Find kick-off times, where to watch, match preview, and the best football betting offers.

The best Liverpool vs Man Utd Free Bets & Betting Offers!

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Betting Guide

Overview

  • Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United 

  • Venue: Anfield

  • Date: Sunday 19th October 2025

  • Kick-off Time: 16:30pm

This north-west derby always draws big attention — from fans, media, and of course, the bookmakers. A clash steeped in history, with Liverpool having the psychological edge at home.

Best Free Bets & Betting Offers

Recent Form & Trends

  • Liverpool have not lost at Anfield to Manchester United in the Premier League for over a decade.

  • United have often struggled away in this fixture, particularly in recent years. 

  • Liverpool's home record against big teams is strong; United’s away form has been patchy. 

Team News

  • Key injuries or absences for both sides may influence the outcome. (Check latest lineups — e.g. defenders or forwards missing could shift odds.)

  • Form players to watch: Liverpool attackers (Mohamed Salah etc.), United creative midfielders or strikers, as well as defensive vulnerabilities.

Betting Odds & Probabilities

 

  • Current odds favour Liverpool to win, with the moneyline (“Match Odds”) significantly lower than those for a United win or draw. 

  • Draw or United win considered underdogs in many bookmaker previews. 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

