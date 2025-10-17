The best Liverpool vs Man Utd Free Bets & Betting Offers!

Liverpool vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Betting Guide
Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester United
Venue: Anfield
Date: Sunday 19th October 2025
Kick-off Time: 16:30pm
This north-west derby always draws big attention — from fans, media, and of course, the bookmakers. A clash steeped in history, with Liverpool having the psychological edge at home.
Recent Form & Trends
Liverpool have not lost at Anfield to Manchester United in the Premier League for over a decade.
United have often struggled away in this fixture, particularly in recent years.
Liverpool's home record against big teams is strong; United’s away form has been patchy.
Team News
Key injuries or absences for both sides may influence the outcome. (Check latest lineups — e.g. defenders or forwards missing could shift odds.)
Form players to watch: Liverpool attackers (Mohamed Salah etc.), United creative midfielders or strikers, as well as defensive vulnerabilities.
Betting Odds & Probabilities
Current odds favour Liverpool to win, with the moneyline (“Match Odds”) significantly lower than those for a United win or draw.
Draw or United win considered underdogs in many bookmaker previews.