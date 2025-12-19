Menu icon
What time is Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua tonight? Get UK ring-walk timings, how to watch on Netflix, and the best betting offers for the Miami heavyweight clash.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK Time: Ring Walks, Netflix Stream & Betting Offers

What time is Paul vs Joshua in the UK?

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK start time is scheduled for the early hours of Saturday, 20 December 2025. While the event takes place Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, British fans will need to stay up late.

The main card begins at 1:00 AM GMT. The Paul vs Joshua ring-walks are expected to take place around 3:30 AM GMT, though this depends on the speed of the undercard results.

How to watch Paul vs Joshua on Netflix

This heavyweight clash is streaming globally on Netflix. Standard subscribers can watch the fight at no extra cost. However, please note that a UK TV Licence is legally required to watch any live-broadcast sporting event in the UK, including those on streaming platforms.

The bout is a sanctioned professional heavyweight fight scheduled for eight rounds of three minutes each, with 10oz gloves.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

