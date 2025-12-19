Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK Time: Ring Walks, Netflix Stream & Betting Offers

Latest Paul vs Joshua Betting Odds & New Customer Offers
Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.
- Paddy Power: Get Paul to Win at 80/1
- Paddy Power: Get Joshua to Win at 50/1
- Sky Bet: Get Joshua to Win by KO/TKO at 50/1
- Sky Bet: Get Joshua to Win by Points/Decision at 70/1
- Betfair: Get Joshua to Win at 50/1 plus £10 free bet on football
What time is Paul vs Joshua in the UK?
The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK start time is scheduled for the early hours of Saturday, 20 December 2025. While the event takes place Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, British fans will need to stay up late.
The main card begins at 1:00 AM GMT. The Paul vs Joshua ring-walks are expected to take place around 3:30 AM GMT, though this depends on the speed of the undercard results.
How to watch Paul vs Joshua on Netflix
This heavyweight clash is streaming globally on Netflix. Standard subscribers can watch the fight at no extra cost. However, please note that a UK TV Licence is legally required to watch any live-broadcast sporting event in the UK, including those on streaming platforms.
The bout is a sanctioned professional heavyweight fight scheduled for eight rounds of three minutes each, with 10oz gloves.