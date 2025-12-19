Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK Time: Ring Walks, Netflix Stream & Betting Offers

Compliance Note: 18+ Only. New customers only. Max stake applies (usually £1). Enhanced winnings paid in Free Bets. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org .

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua . These "Judgment Day" offers are ideal for new customers looking to back their pick.

What time is Paul vs Joshua in the UK?

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua UK start time is scheduled for the early hours of Saturday, 20 December 2025. While the event takes place Friday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, British fans will need to stay up late.

The main card begins at 1:00 AM GMT. The Paul vs Joshua ring-walks are expected to take place around 3:30 AM GMT, though this depends on the speed of the undercard results.