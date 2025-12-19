Menu icon
Inside Anthony Joshua's training camp in Valencia, Spain. Discover how AJ used high-altitude methods and the Ukrainian 'Team Usyk' blueprint to prepare for Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua's High-Altitude Camp: The Secret to the 'Judgment Day' Engine

Latest Betting Offers: Paul vs Joshua

Looking for the best value on tonight's fight? Major UK bookmakers have released enhanced price boosts for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua.

The Valencia Shift: A New Era for AJ

For tonight’s clash at the Kaseya Center, Anthony Joshua (28-4) has undergone the most radical preparation of his career. Moving his training base from London to the east coast of Spain, Joshua has spent the last two months in Valencia, immersing himself in the high-performance culture often associated with his former rival, Oleksandr Usyk.

Weighing in at a lean 243.4lbs—his lightest in four years—it is clear that the focus of this camp was mobility and cardiovascular efficiency.

The Science of "High-Altitude" Conditioning

While Valencia sits on the coast, Joshua’s team utilized specialized "hypoxic" training environments and the surrounding mountains to simulate high-altitude conditions. The goal was to build an elite "engine" to counter Jake Paul's (12-1) expected high-movement strategy.

  • Enhanced Oxygen Efficiency: Hypoxic training forces the body to produce more red blood cells, ensuring Joshua can maintain his power into the 8th and final round without fatigue.
  • Countering the "Bicycle": With the fight taking place in an oversized 22ft ring, Joshua’s conditioning is his primary weapon. If Paul tries to "run and gun," AJ now has the stamina to sustain a relentless pursuit.

The Ukrainian Connection: Iegor Golub & Serhii Lapin

The most intriguing aspect of this camp was the personnel. Joshua worked under the guidance of Ukrainian trainer Iegor Golub and Usyk’s camp manager, Serhii Lapin. This alliance has seen Joshua adopt the rigorous, sports-science-led approach that has dominated the heavyweight division recently.

Advanced methods used in the camp included:

  • Blood-Flow Restriction (BFR): Using pneumatic straps to tire muscles faster during drills, forcing the nervous system to adapt to extreme fatigue.
  • Spiritual Reset: Joshua credited the solitude of the Spanish camp for "shutting out the noise" of London, allowing him to focus purely on the tactical requirements of the 3:30 AM GMT main event.

Final Verdict: "Ready for War"

"I’ve trimmed down my team and consolidated my vision," Joshua told reporters at the final weigh-in. "The training in Spain has been phenomenal. I’m not just ready for eight rounds; I’m ready for whatever Jake Paul brings."

Don't miss the action: Paul vs Joshua streams live on Netflix from 1:00 AM GMT (Main Event approx. 3:30 AM). Note: A UK TV Licence is required to watch the live stream.

