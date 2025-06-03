2025 NBA Finals: Get over £100 in free bets for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers

The 2025 NBA Finals promise high drama, big plays, and even bigger betting opportunities. For UK bettors, this is a great time to take advantage of free bets and promotional offers from major bookmakers like Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair.

We are going to take you through how how to claim free bets on the NBA Finals, use them effectively, and what sets each bookmaker apart. We’ve also included key NBA Finals FAQs for UK fans, including when and where the games are, how to watch them, and some tips for getting the most out of your free bets!

We've highlighted three top UK bookmakers below offering betting promotions for the NBA Finals.

What are Free Bets on the NBA Finals?

Free bets are promotional credits bookmakers offer to new or existing customers. During the NBA Finals, UK sportsbooks often launch exclusive deals to attract basketball fans and punters. These offers might include:

Bet X, get Y – The most common free bet offer, all our bookmaker partners offer some variation on this with the free bet amount ranging between £20 and £40.

Enhanced odds on Finals games – Increasingly popular in 2025, the enhanced odds offer is usually for new customers. You would be able to get incredibly high odds on a simple bet, for example Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 10+ points at 40/1. The max stake will be £1 and the winnings are paid in free bets.

Money-back specials if your team loses – Some bookmakers offer an insurance on bet builders or accas, if 1 leg of your accumulator loses you get your stake returned in free bets. This is an offer available to both new and existing customers.

To make the most of these NBA betting offers, it’s important to understand how they work and what terms apply to make sure you don't miss out on any free bets!

How to Claim NBA Betting Offers

Claiming a free bet for the NBA Finals is easy, especially with our trusted and reliable bookmaker partners:

1. Select the offer you like the most and click on the link or offer image below 2. Register for a new account, ensuring a promo code is entered if required. 3. Meet any qualifying criteria such as depositing or placing a bet at minimum odds (typically greater than 1/1 or 2.0) 4. Once you have met the critera, you'll be credited with your free bets!

Free bet terms vary, so always check eligibility criteria like odds requirements, time limits, or sport restrictions.

2025 NBA Finals Dates and UK Start Times

The NBA Finals begins in the early hours of Friday 6 June in the UK and could run through until Monday 23 June if all seven games are required.

The time difference means all games start at either 1am or 1:30am in the UK, which is also why US media will report the finals as running from Thursday 5 June until Sunday 22 June.

2025 NBA Finals UK Schedule and Timings

Game 1: Friday, June 6 – 1:30 AM BST

Game 2: Sunday, June 8 – 1:00 AM BST

Game 3: Wednesday, June 11 – 1:30 AM BST

Game 4: Friday, June 13 – 1:30 AM BST

Game 5*: Monday, June 16 – 1:00 AM BST

Game 6*: Thursday, June 19 – 1:30 AM BST

Game 7*: Sunday, June 22 – 1:00 AM BST

(*if necessary)

Where Can I Watch the NBA Finals in the UK?

TNT Sports will show every game of the 2025 NBA Finals, it is also available through the NBA League Pass too which allows for streaming of all games and US coverage.

Choosing UK Betting Offers for the NBA Finals

Sky Bet NBA Finals Offers

Sky Bet is known for its ease of use, making it a favourite of casual NBA bettors. They frequently runs basketball-specific price boosts during the Finals too.

Paddy Power NBA Finals Promotions

Paddy Power offers great value with regular money-back deals and free bet offers. They have incredibly competitive odds, a fan-favourite Bet Builder experience, and creative NBA markets covering all angles.

Betfair NBA Finals Promotions

Betfair gives bettors more flexibility through its Exchange platform, where you can bet for or against outcomes.