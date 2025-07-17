Menu icon
All Free Bets
Get ready for the 2025 Darts World Matchplay with up to £90 in free bet offers from Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair. Find out who’s playing, where to watch and how to claim your free bets today.

World Matchplay Free Bet Offers and Tournament Preview!

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

Get the Best Free Bet Offers for the 2025 Darts World Matchplay

The 2025 Darts World Matchplay gets underway at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool and Luke Humphries is bidding to defend the Phil Taylor Trophy in the 32nd edition of the of the second-longest running major in the sport.

One of the most prestigious tournaments on the PDC calendar, the World Matchplay is where legends are made and is part of the iconic Darts Triple Crown.

Best Darts World Matchplay Betting Sign-Up Offers

Looking to get involved in the action? We’ve got you covered with up to £90 in free bets available from some of the UK’s most trusted bookmakers:

Sky Bet World Matchplay Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets when you bet anything

Sky Bet Offer, get £30 in free bets when you place any bet

Claim Offer

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a wide range of markets, and regular price boosts helping you enjoy any sport you fancy!

Paddy Power World Matchplay Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets when you place a £5 bet

Claim Offer

Paddy Power have become synonymous with darts, sposnoring the biggest competitions and offering some of the best boost and odds on the market.

Betfair World Matchplay Offer - Get £30 in Free Bet Multiples when you bet £10

Claim Offer

Whether you prefer the sportsbook or the exchange, Betfair offers flexibility and often better odds for sharper punters. Look out for boosted multiples, free bets, and exchange-specific promos in advance of the biggest races.

The Field: Who are the Leading Contenders in Blackpool?

The 2025 World Matchplay line-up reads like a who's who of modern darts. Leading the pack is Luke Humphries, the reigning World Champion and 2024 Matchplay winner, determined to defend his crown. Michael van Gerwen, a three-time World Matchplay champion, will be hungry to reclaim the trophy, while Luke Littler will be looking to add the Matchplay to his already impressive young career.

Also in contention are Nathan Aspinall, the 2023 Matchplay winner, and Rob Cross, a former champion who shines in this format, setting this edition up to be ultra-competitive!

When is the 2025 Darts World Matchplay?

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, July 19th and runs through to the final on Sunday, July 27th, 2025.

Free World Matchplay Betting Tips</h2

Our darts experts are on hand for every round, giving you insight and tips for every round. Check out the latest tips and previews in the Free Darts Tips Centre.

Where is the Darts World Matchplay Held?

All matches are played at the historic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, one of darts' most atmospheric venues. Known for its passionate crowds and unique stage, it’s the perfect backdrop for one of the PDC’s marquee events.

Where to Watch the Darts World Matchplay 2025?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

World Matchplay Format

  • First Round - Best of 19 legs
  • Second Round - Best of 21 legs
  • Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs
  • Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs
  • Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Previous World Matchplay Winners

  • 2019 - Rob Cross 18-13 Michael Smith
  • 2020 - Dimitri Van den Bergh 18-10 Gary Anderson
  • 2021 - Peter Wright 18-9 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • 2022 - Michael van Gerwen 18-14 Gerwyn Price
  • 2023 - Nathan Aspinall 18-6 Jonny Clayton
  • 2024 - Luke Humphries 18-15 Michael van Gerwen

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

 

