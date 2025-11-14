Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Bet through the card at Cheltenham

Cheltenham’s November Meeting returns on Saturday, 15 November 2025, featuring a packed card of jumps racing including juveniles, handicappers, and high-profile chases. Headlined by the Paddy Power Gold Cup, it promises competitive action from start to finish.

Key Races & Timeform Selections

Timeform’s pick:

SECRET FORCE really impressed when going in at the first time of asking over hurdles at Punchestown and is taken to edge out Precious Man (second choice) and Parchment who both rate very good prospects too but have to concede weight to Gavin Cromwell's Frankel gelding. James Owen has bagged this prize for the past two years and his duo Hallelujah U and Kate O'Riley also enter calculations in a cracking juvenile event.

Timeform’s pick:

AUREA FORTUNA is coming good now and the way he won back over fences at Punchestown last time makes him of strong interest once again. Jubilee Express was seen only twice last season but proved he can go well fresh with an excellent second in the Welsh National in December. Kelce was a close fourth in a similar event over C&D on return and looks set for another good campaign.

Timeform’s pick:

JULY FLOWER is taken to build on her easy chasing debut success at Limerick and capitalise on her mares' allowance to thwart Dan Skelton's Be Aware , who also impressed when going in at the first time of asking over fences at Stratford. Burdett Road and Stencil both bring considerable potential to fences and shouldn't be underestimated either.

Timeform’s pick:

JAGWAR was one of the most progressive horses in training over fences last term, winning 4 of his 5 starts, culminating in success in the Plate at the Festival. Looking every inch a graded performer in the making, he's fancied to defy the assessor again and bag another big prize. Vincenzo signed off last season with a fine second at Newbury and is feared for the red-hot Sam Thomas stable. Panic Attack , Thecompanysergeant and last year's winner Il Ridoto are also considered.

Timeform’s pick:

SUPREMELY WEST shaped most encouragingly on his first start for Dan Skelton when third of 17 to the promising Ma Shantou over C&D 3 weeks ago and, with the timefigure supporting the performance, he's a confident selection to confirm the promise of that run and come out on top. Long Draw finished only a place behind the selection in the aforementioned race and is slightly better off at the weights, so promises to go well again, with the lightly-raced Kikijo also feared.

Timeform’s pick:

JURANCON continued the positive start to his career when making a successful handicap debut at Newbury on final outing last season and, with this step up in trip promising to suit, he is taken to add to his tally on return. Heading the list of dangers is French Ship , who was a ready winner at this course last month, with Kap Boy and Royal Infantry also in the mix.

Timeform’s pick:

EREMENKO looked a useful prospect when an impressive winner on debut at Southwell in May and with improvement expected, she could be the answer. Celestial Tune is arguably the solid option given she's already had exposure to a couple of big-field Irish bumpers, with Divine Diva another to consider starting out for Dan Skelton.

Meeting Overview

Cheltenham’s 15 November 2025 fixture offers a full day of jumps racing, with the first race at 12:35 and the final race at 16:00. Highlights include juvenile hurdles, novice chases, high-profile handicaps, and a mares’ bumper, providing something for every jump racing fan.

