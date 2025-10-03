Menu icon
Claim the best Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting offers and horse racing free bets.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Free Bets & Offers!

View the latest offer from Sky Bet

Every autumn, racing fans from across Europe and beyond turn their eyes to Longchamp, Paris, for one of the most prestigious events in the flat racing calendar: the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Festival. With elite horses, top trainers, and massive prize money, this year’s renewal promises to be no different.

Here's your best Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe sign-up offers from two of the most trusted bookmakers on the market

Sky Bet Racing Offer - Get £30 in Free Bets When You Place Any Bet

Sky Bet a fan favourite across sports, with a user-friendly platform, regular price boosts and loads of extra places on offer helping you get added value on your bets.

Paddy Power Racing Offer - Get £30 In Free Bets When You Place a £5 Bet

Known for its money-back specials and daily price boosts, Paddy Power is a great place to find top prices and extra places on offer throughout the festival.

Key Facts: What Makes the Arc So Special

 

  • The Race: Group 1, 2,400 metres (≈ 1 mile 4 furlongs), open to three-year-olds and up (no geldings), combining speed, stamina, and tactical nous.

  • Prize Money: One of Europe’s richest, with multi-million euro purses, ensuring fierce competition.

  • History & Prestige: Winning the Arc is a career highlight — storied winners, legendary runs, and international challengers add to the festival’s lore.

  • Festival Format: The Arc weekend includes several supporting Group races on Saturday and Sunday, adding depth and value for bettors and racegoers alike.

2025 Highlights & Top Contenders

Several storylines to follow this year:

 

  • Minnie Hauk: Unbeaten this season, including major Oaks victories. As one of the top fillies, she’s carrying big expectations.

  • Aventure: Last year’s runner-up, back with strong form (e.g. Prix Vermeille win), versatile over different ground.

  • Japanese Challenge: Horses such as Croix Du Nord, Byzantine Dream, and Alohi Alii are drawing attention. If the going is not too heavy, they could upset more established European runners.

  • Others to Watch: Sosie, Kalpana, Cualificar, Los Angeles, and some dark horses who may benefit if the ground turns soft.

Betting Tips For The Arc

Visit our tips centre throughout the weekend to get our latest tips on the racing. 

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

