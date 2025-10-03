Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Free Bets & Offers!

Every autumn, racing fans from across Europe and beyond turn their eyes to Longchamp, Paris, for one of the most prestigious events in the flat racing calendar: the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Festival. With elite horses, top trainers, and massive prize money, this year’s renewal promises to be no different.

Key Facts: What Makes the Arc So Special

The Race : Group 1, 2,400 metres (≈ 1 mile 4 furlongs), open to three-year-olds and up (no geldings), combining speed, stamina, and tactical nous.

Prize Money : One of Europe’s richest, with multi-million euro purses, ensuring fierce competition.

History & Prestige : Winning the Arc is a career highlight — storied winners, legendary runs, and international challengers add to the festival’s lore.

Festival Format: The Arc weekend includes several supporting Group races on Saturday and Sunday, adding depth and value for bettors and racegoers alike.

2025 Highlights & Top Contenders

Several storylines to follow this year:

Minnie Hauk : Unbeaten this season, including major Oaks victories. As one of the top fillies, she’s carrying big expectations.

Aventure : Last year’s runner-up, back with strong form (e.g. Prix Vermeille win), versatile over different ground.

Japanese Challenge : Horses such as Croix Du Nord , Byzantine Dream , and Alohi Alii are drawing attention. If the going is not too heavy, they could upset more established European runners.

Others to Watch: Sosie, Kalpana, Cualificar, Los Angeles, and some dark horses who may benefit if the ground turns soft.

Betting Tips For The Arc

