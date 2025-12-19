Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - Joshua 50/1 to win

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: JOSHUA AT 50/1
For Anthony Joshua (28-4), tonight’s clash in Miami isn't just another fight; it is a fight for his professional dignity. The two-time unified heavyweight champion is the overwhelming 1/12 favourite to stop Jake Paul (12-1), but those odds offer very little return for the average punter.
Enter Paddy Power, who have transformed the market by offering new customers a staggering 50/1 on AJ to claim the victory in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The Offer: Get 50/1 on Anthony Joshua to Win
While the rest of the world has to back Joshua at 1/12, new customers can secure him at 50/1 by following these simple steps:
How to Claim the 50/1 Offer:
- Click Here to Sign Up to Paddy Power
- Deposit at least £5 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay.
- Place a maximum £1 bet on Anthony Joshua to win in the Match Odds market.
- The Payout: If AJ wins, your winnings will be paid in cash at the standard odds, with the remainder credited as Free Bet Builders to meet the 50/1 total.
Why 50/1 on AJ is the Ultimate Value Play
Boxing is a game of levels, and tonight, Joshua is looking to prove he is galaxies apart from the "Problem Child."
- Elite Pedigree: Joshua has 25 knockouts on his record and has shared the ring with legends like Klitschko and Usyk. Jake Paul has never faced a puncher of this magnitude.
- The 10oz Advantage: Tonight’s fight uses 10oz pro gloves. Unlike the "pillows" used in exhibitions, these gloves allow Joshua’s "nuclear" power to transmit directly. Every punch AJ lands will be a physical emergency for Paul.
- The Lean Machine: AJ weighed in at a lean 243.4lbs on Thursday. He is built for speed and endurance, ready to hunt Paul down across the oversized 22ft ring.
Viewing Schedule
For Joshua, a win keeps the Tyson Fury 2026 dream alive. For you, it’s a chance to turn a £1 bet into £50 in returns.
- Fight Night: Friday 19th December (Miami) / Saturday 20th December (UK).
- UK Ring-Walks: Approximately 3:30 AM GMT.
- Where to Watch: Live on Netflix (UK TV Licence required).