Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Get Anthony Joshua at 50/1 to beat Jake Paul - available for new Paddy Power customers.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - Joshua 50/1 to win

paddypower logo
View the latest offer from Paddy Power

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: JOSHUA AT 50/1

 

For Anthony Joshua (28-4), tonight’s clash in Miami isn't just another fight; it is a fight for his professional dignity. The two-time unified heavyweight champion is the overwhelming 1/12 favourite to stop Jake Paul (12-1), but those odds offer very little return for the average punter.

Enter Paddy Power, who have transformed the market by offering new customers a staggering 50/1 on AJ to claim the victory in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Offer: Get 50/1 on Anthony Joshua to Win

While the rest of the world has to back Joshua at 1/12, new customers can secure him at 50/1 by following these simple steps:

How to Claim the 50/1 Offer:

  1. Click Here to Sign Up to Paddy Power
  2. Deposit at least £5 using a Debit Card or Apple Pay.
  3. Place a maximum £1 bet on Anthony Joshua to win in the Match Odds market.
  4. The Payout: If AJ wins, your winnings will be paid in cash at the standard odds, with the remainder credited as Free Bet Builders to meet the 50/1 total.

18+ | New Customers Only | Max Stake £1 | Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and topped up to enhanced price in Free Bets | Free bets valid for 30 days | T&Cs Apply | BeGambleAware.org

PADDY POWER SIGN UP OFFER: JOSHUA AT 50/1

Why 50/1 on AJ is the Ultimate Value Play

Boxing is a game of levels, and tonight, Joshua is looking to prove he is galaxies apart from the "Problem Child."

  • Elite Pedigree: Joshua has 25 knockouts on his record and has shared the ring with legends like Klitschko and Usyk. Jake Paul has never faced a puncher of this magnitude.
  • The 10oz Advantage: Tonight’s fight uses 10oz pro gloves. Unlike the "pillows" used in exhibitions, these gloves allow Joshua’s "nuclear" power to transmit directly. Every punch AJ lands will be a physical emergency for Paul.
  • The Lean Machine: AJ weighed in at a lean 243.4lbs on Thursday. He is built for speed and endurance, ready to hunt Paul down across the oversized 22ft ring.

Viewing Schedule

For Joshua, a win keeps the Tyson Fury 2026 dream alive. For you, it’s a chance to turn a £1 bet into £50 in returns.

  • Fight Night: Friday 19th December (Miami) / Saturday 20th December (UK).
  • UK Ring-Walks: Approximately 3:30 AM GMT.
  • Where to Watch: Live on Netflix (UK TV Licence required).

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets