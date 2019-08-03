Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
Sky Bet League Two
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Saturday August 31
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 0
Cheltenham Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
2 - 1
Bradford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Exeter City
1 - 0
Mansfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forest Green Rovers
0 - 2
Newport County
Remove from My Scores
FT
Northampton Town
3 - 1
Plymouth Argyle
Remove from My Scores
FT
Oldham Athletic
0 - 1
Colchester United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Port Vale
1 - 0
Cambridge United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Salford City
1 - 1
Leyton Orient
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
0 - 1
Carlisle United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stevenage
2 - 2
Macclesfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Swindon Town
3 - 1
Morecambe
Remove from My Scores
FT
Walsall
1 - 3
Grimsby Town
Remove from My Scores
Saturday August 24
FT
Bradford City
0 - 1
Forest Green Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cambridge United
1 - 2
Oldham Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carlisle United
2 - 2
Salford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheltenham Town
2 - 2
Swindon Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Colchester United
1 - 0
Northampton Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Grimsby Town
5 - 2
Port Vale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Leyton Orient
2 - 3
Crawley Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Macclesfield Town
1 - 0
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Mansfield Town
0 - 0
Stevenage
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morecambe
2 - 3
Exeter City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Newport County
1 - 0
Crewe Alexandra
Remove from My Scores
FT
Plymouth Argyle
3 - 0
Walsall
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday August 20
FT
Cambridge United
3 - 2
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheltenham Town
2 - 0
Carlisle United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 2
Crewe Alexandra
Remove from My Scores
FT
Grimsby Town
2 - 2
Colchester United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Macclesfield Town
0 - 1
Morecambe
Remove from My Scores
FT
Mansfield Town
2 - 3
Leyton Orient
Remove from My Scores
FT
Oldham Athletic
0 - 0
Exeter City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 2
Salford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Port Vale
2 - 1
Forest Green Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stevenage
0 - 1
Bradford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Swindon Town
0 - 1
Northampton Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Walsall
0 - 0
Newport County
Remove from My Scores
Saturday August 17
FT
Bradford City
3 - 0
Oldham Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carlisle United
0 - 2
Mansfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Colchester United
1 - 2
Cambridge United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 0
Walsall
Remove from My Scores
FT
Exeter City
1 - 1
Swindon Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 0
Grimsby Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Leyton Orient
0 - 0
Stevenage
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morecambe
0 - 0
Cheltenham Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Newport County
1 - 0
Plymouth Argyle
Remove from My Scores
FT
Northampton Town
1 - 2
Macclesfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Salford City
1 - 1
Port Vale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
2 - 2
Crawley Town
Remove from My Scores
Saturday August 10
FT
Grimsby Town
1 - 1
Bradford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cambridge United
0 - 0
Newport County
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheltenham Town
4 - 1
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crawley Town
2 - 0
Salford City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Macclesfield Town
3 - 0
Leyton Orient
Remove from My Scores
FT
Mansfield Town
2 - 2
Morecambe
Remove from My Scores
FT
Oldham Athletic
1 - 2
Crewe Alexandra
Remove from My Scores
FT
Plymouth Argyle
1 - 0
Colchester United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Port Vale
1 - 1
Northampton Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Stevenage
0 - 1
Exeter City
Remove from My Scores
FT
Swindon Town
3 - 2
Carlisle United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Walsall
1 - 1
Forest Green Rovers
Remove from My Scores
Saturday August 3
FT
Salford City
2 - 0
Stevenage
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bradford City
0 - 0
Cambridge United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Carlisle United
2 - 1
Crawley Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Colchester United
1 - 1
Port Vale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
0 - 3
Plymouth Argyle
Remove from My Scores
FT
Exeter City
1 - 0
Macclesfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 0
Oldham Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 0
Cheltenham Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morecambe
0 - 2
Grimsby Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Newport County
2 - 2
Mansfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Northampton Town
0 - 1
Walsall
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
0 - 2
Swindon Town
Remove from My Scores