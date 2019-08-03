Sporting Life
Sky Bet League Two
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Tuesday January 28
FT
Bradford City
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Cambridge United
0 - 4
Salford City
FT
Colchester United
3 - 1
Swindon Town
FT
Crewe Alexandra
2 - 0
Leyton Orient
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 4
Carlisle United
FT
Grimsby Town
3 - 1
Stevenage
FT
Newport County
1 - 0
Macclesfield Town
FT
Northampton Town
3 - 0
Scunthorpe United
FT
Oldham Athletic
3 - 1
Mansfield Town
FT
Port Vale
3 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Walsall
0 - 2
Morecambe
FT
Plymouth Argyle
2 - 2
Crawley Town
Saturday January 25
FT
Carlisle United
2 - 1
Walsall
FT
Crawley Town
3 - 2
Grimsby Town
FT
Exeter City
0 - 0
Colchester United
FT
Leyton Orient
2 - 1
Newport County
FT
Macclesfield Town
2 - 1
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Mansfield Town
3 - 0
Bradford City
FT
Morecambe
1 - 1
Cambridge United
FT
Salford City
1 - 1
Oldham Athletic
FT
Scunthorpe United
2 - 2
Crewe Alexandra
FT
Stevenage
1 - 2
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Swindon Town
3 - 0
Port Vale
Tuesday January 21
FT
Colchester United
0 - 0
Bradford City
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 1
Northampton Town
FT
Macclesfield Town
1 - 1
Crewe Alexandra
Saturday January 18
FT
Bradford City
2 - 2
Scunthorpe United
FT
Cambridge United
0 - 4
Stevenage
FT
Colchester United
2 - 1
Macclesfield Town
FT
Crewe Alexandra
1 - 0
Cheltenham Town
FT
Forest Green Rovers
1 - 2
Salford City
FT
Grimsby Town
0 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Newport County
2 - 0
Swindon Town
FT
Northampton Town
4 - 1
Morecambe
FT
Oldham Athletic
1 - 1
Carlisle United
FT
Plymouth Argyle
3 - 1
Mansfield Town
FT
Port Vale
1 - 0
Leyton Orient
FT
Walsall
2 - 1
Crawley Town
Tuesday January 14
FT
Morecambe
2 - 1
Port Vale
FT
Stevenage
0 - 0
Oldham Athletic
Saturday January 11
FT
Carlisle United
0 - 3
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Cheltenham Town
3 - 1
Walsall
FT
Crawley Town
2 - 1
Bradford City
FT
Exeter City
2 - 0
Cambridge United
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 1
Grimsby Town
FT
Macclesfield Town
1 - 1
Oldham Athletic
FT
Mansfield Town
3 - 4
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Morecambe
1 - 1
Colchester United
FT
Salford City
1 - 2
Northampton Town
FT
Scunthorpe United
1 - 2
Newport County
FT
Stevenage
0 - 1
Port Vale
FT
Swindon Town
3 - 1
Crewe Alexandra
Saturday January 4
FT
Cheltenham Town
3 - 0
Oldham Athletic
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 1
Forest Green Rovers
FT
Macclesfield Town
1 - 0
Cambridge United
FT
Mansfield Town
0 - 1
Grimsby Town
FT
Salford City
1 - 2
Walsall
FT
Scunthorpe United
1 - 3
Plymouth Argyle
FT
Stevenage
0 - 0
Colchester United
FT
Swindon Town
1 - 1
Bradford City
Wednesday January 1
FT
Bradford City
1 - 0
Morecambe
FT
Cambridge United
2 - 3
Mansfield Town
FT
Colchester United
1 - 1
Crawley Town
FT
Crewe Alexandra
4 - 1
Carlisle United
FT
Forest Green Rovers
0 - 1
Exeter City
FT
Grimsby Town
1 - 0
Salford City
FT
Newport County
1 - 1
Cheltenham Town
FT
Northampton Town
1 - 0
Stevenage
FT
Oldham Athletic
0 - 2
Scunthorpe United
FT
Plymouth Argyle
1 - 2
Swindon Town
FT
Port Vale
2 - 2
Macclesfield Town
FT
Walsall
1 - 0
Leyton Orient
