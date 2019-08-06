Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Football
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
More
News
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Paper Talk
Tips
Latest Odds
Sporting Life Home
English Football League Trophy
TEAMS
Results
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Wednesday November 27
Round 2
FT
Blackpool
1 - 3
Scunthorpe United
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 26
Round 2
FT
Everton U21
0 - 4
Fleetwood Town
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday November 13
FT
Exeter City
3 - 1
West Ham United U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Shrewsbury Town
3 - 1
Macclesfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bristol Rovers
1 - 0
Swindon Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Fleetwood Town
5 - 2
Oldham Athletic
Remove from My Scores
FT
Southend United
3 - 1
AFC Wimbledon
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 12
FT
Gillingham
2 - 0
Tottenham Hotspur U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Walsall
6 - 0
Forest Green Rovers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Bradford City
1 - 2
Rochdale
Remove from My Scores
FT
Colchester United
1 - 0
Ipswich Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Peterborough United
2 - 1
Cambridge United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Burton Albion
1 - 2
Mansfield Town
Remove from My Scores
FT
Cheltenham Town
4 - 7
Newport County
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crawley Town
1 - 4
Oxford United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Lincoln City
3 - 0
Rotherham United
Remove from My Scores
FT
MK Dons
1 - 2
Wycombe Wanderers
Remove from My Scores
FT
Morecambe
3 - 1
Carlisle United
Remove from My Scores
FT
Port Vale
2 - 1
Newcastle United U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Scunthorpe United
3 - 0
Sunderland
Remove from My Scores
FT
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 2
Salford City
Remove from My Scores
Wednesday November 6
FT
Leyton Orient
1 - 1
Brighton and Hove Albion U21
Leyton Orient
win 4-2 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
Tuesday November 5
FT
Cambridge United
1 - 1
Arsenal U21
Arsenal U21
win 4-3 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Crewe Alexandra
2 - 2
Everton U21
Crewe Alexandra
win 5-4 on penalties
Remove from My Scores
FT
Blackpool
1 - 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Coventry City
3 - 2
Southampton U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Sunderland
1 - 2
Leicester City U21
Remove from My Scores
FT
Wycombe Wanderers
1 - 2
Fulham U21
Remove from My Scores